After a tough fight, Glenwood won a rivalry game over Lee-Scott, 29-20, and claimed the third seed in AISA Class AAA, Region 1.
The Glenwood/Lee-Scott rivalry has been a true rivalry for the last few years as the two teams have taken turns snatching the victory, but Glenwood broke that pattern this year by winning its second meeting in a row.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Glenwood’s head coach Jason Gibson said. “I’m new to the program so we got to make sure we send the seniors out in the right way and that the main thing. You look into the stand and see all the fans and the people who made the trip, we have such a large following from Glenwood. It’s a very, very, very special place.”
Glenwood started off the first quarter on a positive note with an interception from defensive back Trevor Crisco. However, the Gators couldn’t make anything of it and ended up turning the ball over just 38 yards away from the Warrior end zone.
The Warriors were ready to answer the call and pushed for a touchdown in five plays of their second drive. Running back Garrett Keller ran in for a 32-yard touchdown and the lead.
The Gators were quick to return the favor as quarterback Jackson Griner ran for a 15-yard touchdown. The Gators took the lead and ran for a 2-point conversion to wrap up the first quarter.
“We had an [alum] come talk to us,” Griner said. “He was [in] the first graduating class in Glenwood and he gave an emotional speech. He really set the town for the game. It was truly inspiring and really gave us the energy we needed to win.”
The second quarter would show off the rivalry this game is known for. Glenwood showed off its offense with an 83-yard pass, which would ultimately be called back due to holding. This gave Lee-Scott the opportunity to take the lead after a 10-yard carry from Thomas Whatley, but Lee-Scott missed the kick, leaving the Warriors with a 14-8 advantage.
“They got great coaches,” Gibson said. “Coach Johnson is a really great coach. He’s got that team going in the right direction. They play with a ton of heart. They’re very well coached and honestly, I’m just glad I don’t have to play them again.”
Glenwood extended the lead with back-to-back touchdowns. Midway through the second quarter, Griner made a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Marco Dominquez for the lead. Lee-Scott quickly turned the ball back over to the Gators on a fourth-and-one that couldn’t be completed.
This gave the Gators an opportunity to further their lead with a 17-yard touchdown run from running back Darryl Monn.
The Warriors weren’t ready to end the first half and pushed out another huge 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tate McKelvey to running back Mailon Reese. This wasn’t enough to take the lead, but it fired up the Warrior defense to hold off the Gators in the last two seconds as they attempted a field goal.
“[We do] a lot of repetition,” Griner said. “We do it in practice. We don’t do anything in the game we don’t practice. [We have] good coaching and good calling.”
The Gators came out in the second half hungry for more. Glenwood picked up another touchdown in eight plays with a 5-yard run from Monn to push its lead to nine points. Lee-Scott tried to catch up and got nine yards away from a touchdown, but Glenwood forced a field goal which Lee-Scott missed.
Both teams were able to hold off the other a few drives forcing turnovers. Lee-Scott came up with an opportunity to make a huge gain on a pass, but fumbled the ball to be recovered by Glenwood. The Gators, however, were held off by the Warriors and turned the ball right back over.
The fourth quarter was full of turnovers, but no scoring. Glenwood ended with the ball and held it out until the send to secure the victory and the “We own Lee-Scott!” cheers started erupting from the student section.
“I’m not even going to look past this,” Gibson said. “For once this season I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to let my kids enjoy it, go see my wife and kids and just enjoy the win tonight.”
Glenwood 29, Lee-Scott 20
G — 8 14 7 0 — 29
L — 13 7 0 0 — 20
First Quarter
L — Garrett Keller 32-yd carry (XP good); 5:37
G — Jackson Griner 15-yd carry (2PC); 1:35
Second Quarter
L — Thomas Whatley 2-yd carry; 7:38
G- Marco Dominquez 21-yd reception from Jackson Griner (XP good); 6:00
G — Darryl Monn 17-yd carry (XP good); 2:30
L — Mailon Reese 70-yd reception from Tate McKelvey (XP good); 2:10
Third Quarter
G — Darryl Monn 5-yd carry (XP good); 8:20
