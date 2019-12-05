For the second straight season, the Central-Clay Volunteers didn’t have a chance to exhale during the Super 7 until the final gun sounded.
The Volunteers won the Class 5A state championship in dramatic fashion Thursday night, stopping Pleasant Grove quarterback Zyquez Perryman on the 1-yard line to preserve a 31-27 victory. The win — which gave Central its second title in the program’s eight-year history — featured shades of last year’s title game in which the Volunteers topped Vigor 43-42.
UNBELIEVABLE. Central-Clay makes a St. Louis Rams-esque stand on the goal line. The Volunteers win the Class 5A state title 31-27 pic.twitter.com/xjGle94n7i— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) December 6, 2019
Leading by four points with 2:48 remaining in the game, the Volunteers’ defense did its best to contain Perryman and the high-flying Pleasant Grove offense for one last time, but things weren’t working out in Central’s favor. Perryman led the Spartans down the field methodically in attempt to re-take the lead at the last second and getting as far as the 10-yard line with eight seconds remaining.
To Central’s credit, its defense didn’t back down. Perryman took the game’s last snap and, realizing no one was open downfield, opted to take off on a scramble to the left and hope he could power his way into the end zone. Unfortunately for the Spartans, the Volunteers recognized what was happening and met him in front of the goal line to dramatically seal the deal.
The game-sealing tackle was a fitting end to a dramatic fourth quarter for both sides.
After Pleasant Grove mounted a comeback and took a 27-24 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Volunteers recovered a muffed punt and were eager to make the Spartans pay. Running back JD McNealey made sure to make that happen with a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:25 to go in the game, which put Central up 31-27.
McNealey ended the victory with 11 carries for 79 yards and the two touchdowns.
McNealey’s go-ahead score marked the beginning of a bitter ending to Pleasant Grove’s title pursuit.
The Spartans had fallen behind 24-13 with 4:34 left in the third quarter, but Perryman and his teammates showed no signs of panic. Perryman found Lewis for their second touchdown pass of the game — this time on a 14-yard connection — with 1:10 left in the third to cut the Volunteers’ lead to 24-20.
Then came Perryman’s big play in the opening moments of the fourth, when he found Xavier Hill on a 23-yard score. The touchdown pass was huge for the Spartans; the only problem was it marked the last time Pleasant Grove scored in the contest.
The intense fourth quarter of action was nothing short of a fitting end to a highly-competitive game.
Central started the second half down 13-10 but in good spirits, especially once the offense got started. Directly after quarterback Philip Ogles hit Javon Wood for a 42-yard gain, McNealey bullied his way up the middle of the field on a 30-yard run to put Central on top 17-14 just over one minute into the third.
Nearly six minutes later, Knight battled his way forward on an 18-yard touchdown run that left the Central lead at 24-13 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.
Pleasant Grove started the scoring about midway through the first quarter when quarterback Zyquez Perryman fired down the right sideline to Xavier Hill, who leapt over a Central-Clay defender and made the catch for a 17-yard score. The Perryman-to-Hill touchdown made the score 7-0 with 5:43 left in the opening quarter.
Central’s offense wasn’t totally in sync in the early part of the game, but the Volunteers found their rhythm as the minutes ticked away before the half. Central running running back Queintin Knight finished a 13-play drive off in style, scoring on a two-yard run to tie the game 7-7 with over eight minutes left in the second quarter.
The Spartans used their superb passing game to find the end zone roughly four minutes after Knight’s touchdown. Facing a 3rd-and-10 from their own 40, Perryman loaded up and fired toward the end zone and Chris Lewis, who grabbed the ball while being draped by two Volunteers’ players for a touchdown.
Lewis’ grab pushed Pleasant Grove to a 13-7 lead with 3:44 left in the second.
Central put together one more scoring drive before the break, although the Spartans made sure it wasn’t exactly what the Volunteers had in mind. Knight broke a 45-yard run to put Central back in business, but the Spartans’ defense tightened up and left Central four yards short of moving the chains down near the goal line.
Instead of trying to convert a 4th-and-4 from the Pleasant Grove 5-yard line, Central sent out kicker Clay Yates, who drilled a 22-yard field goal to cut the Spartans’ lead to 13-10 with 1:21 still showing on the scoreboard. Pleasant Grove maintained the three-point lead into halftime.
Central-Clay County 31, Pleasant Grove 27
PLG — 7 6 7 7 - 27
CEN — 0 10 14 7 - 31
1st Quarter
PLG — Xavier Hill 17-yard reception from Zyquez Perryman (XP good), 5:43
2nd Quarter
CEN — Quentin Knight 2-yard run (XP good), 8:34
PLG — Chris Lewis 40-yard reception from Perryman (XP no good), 3:44
CEN — Clayton Yates 22-yard field goal, 1:21
3rd Quarter
CEN — JD McNealey 30-yard run (XP good), 10:21
CEN — Knight 18-yard run (XP good) 4:34
PLG — Lewis 14-yard reception from Perryman (XP good), 1:10
4th Quarter
PLG — Hill 23-yard reception from Perryman (XP good), 11:15
CEN — McNealey 1-yard run (XP good), 7:25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.