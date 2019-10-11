The Beauregard Hornets will continue to hunt their first win of the season after a 28-12 loss to Greenville on Friday night in Greenville.
The game was extremely chippy in the second half, and Beauregard coach Rob Carter was happy with the way his team responded or didn’t respond.
“It got a little dirty here and there,” Carter told FM Talk 95.9 following the game. “We expected that. We tried to prepare our kids all week about it. I’m proud of them for trying to refrain and stay out of trouble. They did that.”
Greenville (4-3, 3-2) jumped on the Hornets quickly with 22-yard run by Zachary Scott to take a 7-0 lead. The Tigers continued to build momentum as they built a 21-0 lead.
“We have got to get stronger, there is no doubt,” Carter said.
The Beauregard (0-8, 0-4) offense found some traction late in the first half with senior Cason Blackmon connecting with KJ Maloy for a 27-yard touchdown with 1:01 left in the half.
The momentum quickly flipped back into the favor of the Tigers, as a botched extra-point attempt kept the score 21-6.
Greenville’s offense quickly got back engaged, as they drove down to the Beauregard 30-yard line and had a prayer answered with no time left. Chrishon Chenshaw rolled out and heaved a pass to the end zone for a Hail Mary, which Tyron Ingram high-pointed for a 30-yard touchdown.
The defenses were the story in the third quarter, with each team forcing punts on the opponent’s first two possessions of the half.
“In the second half, they came out and they didn’t lay down,” Carter said. “I’m super proud of the defense. They stood up in the second half.”
Beauregard forced another punt on Greenville’s third possession, and Blackmon found Jay Goodson on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-4 to get into Greenville territory. The drive ended with an interception in the end zone however.
With 1:50 to play in the game, Blackmon threw his second touchdown pass of the game — this one of the five-yard variety to Keyshawn Tolefree. The two-point try failed and left the score at 28-12.
The Hornets recovered an on-sides kick and a big run from Blackmon got the Hornets into Greenville territory, but an interception effectively ended the game as Greenville kneeled the clock out.
Beauregard will be back in action next Friday for its homecoming against Carroll.
“The kids have fought all year,” Carter said. “They will come ready to work on Monday and be ready for homecoming next week.”
