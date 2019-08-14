“I’ve been impressed with our guys because we won more games than we won the previous year. We finished the season up strong, too, so that was a plus. I think that we will be better. Our goal is to get into the playoffs. We missed it by one again this year and the year before, so that's our goal this year.”
- LC Cole, Loachapoka head coach
OFFENSE
When it comes to Loachapoka taking a step forward in 2019, head coach LC Cole doesn’t mince his words. He knows as well as anyone quarterback Aaron Frazier will be key in making it happen.
Frazier was a major bright spot on an Indians offense that seemed to figure some things out at the close of 2018. Frazier’s penchant for making big plays happen and his increased comfortability behind center helped Loachapoka put together a pair of two-game winning streaks last year, which hadn’t happened since 2015.
With Frazier entering his senior year, Cole is anticipating even more fireworks from his quarterback.
“Aaron's been pretty consistent,” said Cole, who is entering his second season as head coach. “He's got to be the backbone of our program. He's the most experienced guy in the program. Our program is going to move in the direction of what kind of summer Aaron has. If he has a successful summer program and does what we need him to do, I think we will make it to the playoffs.”
As important as Frazier will be, he isn’t alone. Cole pointed to running back Demontrey Moore, who runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, as being important in helping the offense. Cole also expects tight end Quinci Nelms to be involved on offense as a tight end.
The other guy I think is Quinci Nelms. He plays tight end and defensive end for us last year. He's probably going to be playing a whole bunch of different positions, and he's going to be a key player for us. He plays tight end, defensive end, linebacker. He's going to have to participate in a lot of different positions this year.
DEFENSE
At most Class 1A schools, the names on defense are often the same as the ones you see on offense. Loachapoka is no different.
Frazier plays free safety for the Indians’ defense, and Nelms will likely contribute at defensive end and at linebacker for a unit that is trying to bounce back after giving up nearly 28 points per game in 2018.
Additionally, Cole pointed to Tyler Harris at cornerback as well as Rayshaun Butts, a rising junior who has started since his freshman year.
“He started at corner for us last year,” Cole said of Butts. “He's probably one of our main guys on the defensive side of the football because he's experienced. He's going to be a big plus for us.”