Every second counts in the game of football. The Tallassee Tigers took that mantra literally with the first day of high school football practice on Monday.
Monday is the official first day of high school football practice in Alabama ... so naturally Tallassee is starting at 12:01 tonight with a Midnight Madness practice. #5AFootballAfterDark has a ring to it, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/B1Z3tJBYXB
The Tigers wasted no time returning to the field, holding their first fall practice at 12:01 a.m. in J.E “Hot” O’Brien Stadium. With a considerable group of Tallassee fans in the stands, the players went to work with 18 days remaining before their season opener.
Tallassee was one of countless local teams that couldn’t wait until the start of fall camp, although it did manage an earlier start than the others.
“It's the third or fourth year we've done (the midnight practice). I give them a chance every year that if they want to do it, we'll do it,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. said. “It is (helpful). When you flip those lights on now, everything starts moving faster. We just got a new scoreboard put in last week, so they get to see that. We've made a lot of changes here around the stadium. It'll definitely get the excitement going.”
Tallassee receiver and linebacker Tavarious “Truck” Griffin was one of many Tigers who were hard at work with the start of the season coming closer into view. Griffin enjoyed the midnight practice, but it’s arrival signaled that his senior year will be here before he knows it.
“It’s very good to be able go out before other teams and get some work in,” Griffin said. “The feeling was great, but it also gave me chills having the lights on and knowing that this was my last season … I’m ready.”
While Tallassee handled its business at night thanks to stadium lights and uber-eager fans, Opelika got things going Monday afternoon in the weight room.
The Bulldogs began Monday in their indoor practice facility by pushing through workouts between position group meetings. For players such as safety Kory McCoy, Monday’s arrival was both shocking but also not a moment too soon.
“We're real jittery. We've been ready all summer. We've been working toward this all summer. It's just an excitement just to get back on the field and put the pads back on,” McCoy said. “During the summer, it doesn't feel like the season's almost here until you get to that last day when you're like, 'Where did the time go?' It's here now. It flies by, but it's fun.”
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman compared Monday to Christmas, although the Bulldogs had to wait until the afternoon to really have the fun.
Speakman’s Bulldogs having been going four days a week at 6 a.m. since June 10 outside of two weeks off. Monday was another checkpoint closer to what the team hopes is a special season.
For Speakman, the next two weeks of work is completely dedicated on Opelika’s players getting better.
“We won't worry about Callaway or Auburn until the week of those games. Those are two really big ones to start off the season,” Speakman said. “For two weeks, it's focused on us. Get us better at everything we do. That's really what we're looking for — how do we approach every day? When we leave at the end of the day, we need to make sure that we've gotten better.”
The Beauregard Hornets, meanwhile, spent Monday on the school’s track in the heat as they prepared for the upcoming season.
Beauregard has several holes to fill from the 2018 team, but head coach Rob Carter is excited by what he’s seen so far. The next few weeks are critical for a team as inexperienced as the Hornets, and Carter knows as well as anyone how big these practices can be.
“I like our kids' efforts this summer and in the offseason. I think they're prepared and ready to go for what we put them through before the ballgame (against Benjamin Russell),” Carter said. “We're trying to put them in the most pressure we can during fall practice. I think we've got good athletes — it's just the concern of how these young kids are going to handle the pressure during a ballgame.”
Monday was the first of 13 practices for the Hornets before they take on the Wildcats. While there was no shortage of sweat and soon-to-be aches from the day’s work, defensive lineman Eston Harris took it all in stride.
“I'm very excited. We've got a lot of stuff planned for this team. We have a lot of stuff to prove,” Harris said. “It's been hard, but it's going to pay off.”
