Cooper Corey and the Harris County (Ga.) Tigers proved too much for the Beauregard Hornets on Friday night at Hornet Stadium. The sophomore quarterback accounted for four first-half touchdowns in the 38-14 win over the Hornets.
“Hats off to Harris County,” Beauregard coach Rob Carter told FM Talk 95.9 following the game. “That is a very big school, about the size of three of our schools combined.”
Harris County (4-2) wasted no time getting started after receiving the opening kickoff. The Tigers utilized their quarterback-run game, and the five-play drive was capped with an eight-yard Corey touchdown run.
Beauregard (0-7, 0-3) attempted to answer, but on a fourth-down play in Tiger territory senior quarterback Cason Blackmon overshot an open receiver in the end zone and turned the ball back over to Harris County.
Both teams' defenses stepped up to give their offenses chances as Harris County mixed in senior quarterback Davion Mahone, who began the year as the starting quarterback before Corey took over.
Corey got back into the game in the second quarter and immediately began to take over. With 10:13 left in the half, Corey found senior Jarell Smith for a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers added another touchdown run from Corey with 5:56 left in the second quarter to take a three-touchdown lead.
Blackmon and the Hornets answered with a long drive. Facing a 4th-and-5 on the Harris County 10-yard line, Blackmon connected with Jay Goodson in the end zone for a touchdown with 2:26 to go before intermission.
Cooper had the answer and found Smith for their second touchdown connection of the half. This one occurred with 48 ticks to go in the second quarter.
“We are going to play around with a little bit of personnel over there on defense,” Carter said. “You’ll definitely going to see a different team when we go to Greenville (next Friday).”
Beauregard’s offense was able to continue its momentum after the halftime break as Blackmon connected with junior KJ Maloy for a 39-yard catch and run to slice the lead to 28-14.
“We have some weapons on the outside, and KJ Maloy is emerging as one of them,” Carter said. “He did a great job tonight making several catches.”
Harris County responded to Beauregard’s seven points with three on a 29-yard field goal from Craig Suber with 7:46 left in the third quarter. A Blackmon interception on the following possession set the Tigers up again, and Cooper capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Tailique Williams.
Beauregard’s offense was moving down the field by way of the passing game on the ensuing possession, but a ball ricocheted off the receiver’s hands and found the defender’s hands for Blackmon’s third interception of the night.
“We moved the ball pretty well, but we just couldn’t capitalize,” Carter said. “I can go back and look at three or four plays that I’d like to have back, but guys are trying to make plays and they are working and fighting. I’m still proud of them.”
A long pass to Keyshawn Tolefree — who was a consistent down-field threat all evening — set up the Hornets with a 1st-and-goal, but the Tigers' defense held with five minutes to play forced a turnover on downs.
“You can’t say enough about Tolefree and Jay Goodson when the ball gets in their hands, and they are so dynamic with it,” Carter said. “We just have to find ways to get those balls in the end zone when we get in the red zone.”
Beauregard will hunt for that elusive first win of the season at Greenville next Friday for a region contest.
“We have three big region games starting this week with Greenville,” Carter said. “We are going to put 100 percent into it, go down there and give them the best shot we got.”
Harris County (Ga.) 38, Beauregard 7
HC — 7 21 10 0 - 38
BHS — 0 7 7 0 - 14
1st Quarter
HC — Cooper Corey 8-yard run (XP good) 9:56
2nd Quarter
HC — Jarell Smith reception from Corey (XP good) 10:13
HC — Corey run (XP good) 5:56
BHS — Jay Goodson 10-yard pass from Cason Blackmon (XP good) 2:26
HC — Smith reception from Corey (XP good) 0:48
3rd Quarter
BHS — KJ Maloy 39-yard reception from Blackmon (XP good), 10:30
HC — Craig Suber 29-yard FG, 7:46
HC — Tailique Williams 10-yard reception from Corey (XP good) 2:28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.