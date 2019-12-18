Throughout their time as Central-Phenix City Red Devils, wide receiver E.J. Williams and offensive lineman Javion Cohen have stood out among the best players in the state of Alabama. On Wednesday, both put a stamp on their football careers as they prepare for the next step.
Williams and Cohen were two of seven Central players to sign on the dotted line Wednesday as part of the December early signing period. Williams chose Clemson, while Cohen signed with Alabama.
Additionally, offensive lineman Joshua Jones signed with Kentucky, quarterback Tucker Melton signed with Bowling Green, offensive lineman Mason Cook and safety Terrell Gordon signed to Georgia State, and linebacker PJ Ramsey signed with Air Force.
Williams, a 6-foot-3, 188-pound four-star, pledged to Clemson on Aug. 24 and followed the announcement with a standout senior season. Williams lived up to the high expectations this fall, reeling in 40 passes for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns as part of a Central offense that scored just over 37 points per game.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, E.J. Williams!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/fMGjaX0qhY
Cohen, meanwhile, was an anchor on Central’s 2019 offense that featured a 1,400-yard passer and a 1,200-yard rusher. Thanks to the 6-foot-5, 295-pound four-star’s help on the line, the Red Devils reach the Class 7A state championship for the second straight season.
Javion Cohen makes it official with Alabama. Before he got up, he threw in a “One more time — Roll Tide!” pic.twitter.com/GbbrkwHk9n— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) December 18, 2019
