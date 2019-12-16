On Monday, Sports Illustrated named 13 offensive players from around the nation to its inaugural All-American high school football team. Despite the wide scope of the publication’s search, two of the players hail from the Opelika-Auburn area.
Lanett’s Kristian Story and Central-Phenix City’s Javion Cohen were selected to the 13-man offense on Monday. This won’t be the only time the duo are on the same team this offseason, as both seniors played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday and both will sign with Alabama on Wednesday.
Story, who made the All-American team as an athlete, received the accolade after a stellar 2019 season with the Panthers. Story threw for 2,865 passing yards and 35 touchdowns and also ran for 1,293 rushing yards and 17 scores this fall, which helped him set two AHSAA state records for total touchdowns in a career as well as total yards gained in a career.
.@kks___4 did it all at Lanett (Ala.) High School.— SI All-American (@SIAllAmerican) December 16, 2019
The @AlabamaFTBL commitment is an SI All-American selection as an athlete. For good reason. He excelled at QB, WR and DB in high school https://t.co/3TOrRJAHvZ pic.twitter.com/rqgdJmIRFI
Story arguably saved his best for last in the Panthers’ state title game matchup with Mars Hill Bible. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Story went off against the defending state champions, throwing for a Class 1A title game-record 249 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 110 yards and two scores.
Story also recovered an onside kick, recovered a Mars Hill fumble and made the game-sealing interception in the Panthers’ 41-30 victory. One day after the championship game, Story was named the Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year.
Story has spoken before about those who doubted him due to Lanett being a Class 1A school. Being selected to SI’s team reinforced Story’s mantra that he could accomplish anything he set his mind to.
“It means a lot because I’ve worked so hard to get to the point I’m at,” Story said about being named to the team. “(I would tell others) to just work hard, and every chance you get to showcase your abilities take advantage of it.”
Like Story, Cohen stood out week after week during his senior season.
Cohen was an anchor on Central’s 2019 offense that featured a 1,400-yard passer and a 1,200-yard rusher as part of an offense that averaged just over 37 points per game. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Cohen helped the Red Devils reach the Class 7A state championship for the second straight season, although this time the squad came up short in a rematch against Thompson.
Cohen capped off his future plans by committing to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 11. He and Story are two of Alabama’s three commits on the All-American Offense, the other being quarterback Bryce Young.
Blessed beyond measures to announce I have been selected as apart of the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team! Big thank you to God, my parents and my coaches. And also thank you to the team at SI and @JohnGarcia_Jr for blessing me with this humbling honor. pic.twitter.com/UnWe9n9Ndr— Javo The Great. (@javiocohen) December 16, 2019
“It means a lot to me,” Cohen said of his selection. “I thank God for this opportunity. To see how I have improved since the 10th grade to now and all the accolades I’ve achieved is amazing. This is a great honor.”
Story and Cohen could potentially be joined by more local players on SI’s first-ever All-American team. The publication will announce its defensive squad on Tuesday.
To check out SI’s All-American Offense, click here.
