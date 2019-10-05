LaFayette snapped a two-game losing streak in a big way Friday, racing out to a big lead on the road en route to a 57-20 win over Fayetteville.
LaFayette quarterback Jordan Walker was the star of Friday’s victory, and he started things with a rushing touchdown at the 8:05 mark of the first quarter to put the Bulldogs on top 6-0. LaFayette fullback Antavious Woody made it 12-0 on a rushing touchdown of his own nearly a quarter later, scoring at the 5:10 mark in the second.
Keandrae Peterson contributed his own rushing touchdown with 1:57 left in the first half to leave the Bulldogs with an 18-0 lead over Fayetteville (4-2, 1-2) at the break.
JaCourias Webb started what proved to be a dominant third quarter for LaFayette (3-3, 3-1) by taking the second half’s opening kickoff to the house to make the score 24-0. Walker stretched the lead to 30-0 with 7:45 left to go in the third by hitting Ja'Mariae Daniel for a touchdown.
Webb’s kick return and the Walker-to-Daniel score were just the start of a big 12 minutes for the Bulldogs. Victor Tolbert found the end zone with a rushing touchdown with 3:33 left in the third and then did so again with 1:11 left until the fourth.
Walker added two rushing touchdowns in the fourth to help LaFayette put up its most points in a game since scoring 66 against Lanett in October 2016. The senior ended the night with 16 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns along with two completions for 36 yards and a score.
“The execution was great on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense did another phenomenal job of holding our opponents – (the starters) really held them scoreless,” LaFayette head coach James Lucas said. “Everybody clicked on all cylinders last night. That means a great deal for my team to get back in the win column.”
LaFayette returns to non-region action Friday when it travels to Montgomery to face Alabama Christian.
