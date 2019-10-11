On a beautiful fall night in Loachapoka, Region 4 foes Lanett and Loachapoka met in a 1A clash. Under a full moon, the star of the night was Lanett quarterback Kristian Story, as he and the Panthers defeated the Loachapoka Indians 42-0.
“We preached all week, that we wanted to start out fast. We wanted to hit them early and capitalize on their mistakes. We knew if we could do that, if we could get them down early, we could take them out of their game. We got off to a fast start, we got them to make some mistakes and we did what we needed to do tonight,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said.
The Indians (2-6, 1-4) know how the Atlanta Braves felt, as the Panthers (7-0, 4-0) got that fast start coach Story wanted. The Indians were down 28-0 after the first quarter. It was 35-0 after the first play of the second quarter, and the Panthers took a 42-0 lead into the half, which turned out to be the final score of the game.
The game began with the Indians, in their all red uniforms, kicking off to the Panthers. Story passed for a first down then ran for another first down on his second play. He was shaken up on the play, but it didn’t slow the Panther’s offense down as they found the end zone three plays later with a 19 yard post to Larontavious Hurston for the first score.
The Panthers’ drive covered 59 yards in less than 2 minutes.
On the ensuing series, the Panthers’ defense got on the board. They harassed the Loachapoka quarterback Aaron Frazier into a fumble, and Seidrion Langston recovered the football in the end zone for the second score of the game.
Loachapoka went three and out, as did the Panthers with Story back in at quarterback for the Panthers. On the next Panthers’ possession, they drove 68 yards for the score. The key play was a 32-yard throw and catch from Story that, along with the two point conversion, made it 20-0.
The defense got the ball back for the offense again. The defense line mauled the Indian ball carrier and during the scrum for the ball, it ended up being recovered at the two-yard line. On the next play, Story fired a screen pass to Hurston for his second touchdown reception of the night.
Following another two point conversion it was 28-0 Panthers.
The defense got the ball back for the Panther offense in great field position after they blocked a punt, setting the offense up on the 29-yard line as the first quarter ended. The first quarter ended with the Panther offense having gained 143 yards and having scored on three of their four possessions.
The Lanett defense finished the quarter holding the Indians to no first downs with two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt, just the start coach Story had preached about.
Lanett started the second quarter just like it finished the first quarter, scoring in two plays. Story threw a 29-yard pass to Langston for his second score of the night, his first on offense. On the pass Story found Langston, who then broke it back to the middle and shook off a couple of defenders for the score.
The extra point by Rutlio Olea made it 35-0 Lanett just 15 seconds into the second quarter.
The last score of the half and the game came after another fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense, with Brandon Smith coming up with the loose ball on the 48-yard line. Story did all the work on this drive, first rushing for four yards before dropping back on a quarterback draw, running up the middle, cutting to his right, avoiding a tackler and racing untouched into the end zone for the final 20 yards. The score marked the end of Story’s night.
The senior and Alabama commit ended up with 65 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground and 125 yards passing and three touchdowns in the air.
The second half saw the Indians drove the ball but unable to score. The Panthers substituted freely and ran out the clock for the second half, content with the 42-0 victory.
Coach Story, while pleased with the victory, still felt that his Panthers had some room for improvement.
“I am glad for the win, but we still have some things to work on as we get ready for the playoffs. We got to get tougher and be prepared if we want to keep going.”
The Panthers travel to Verbena next week, while the Indians travel to Talladega County Central.
Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0
LOA – 0 0 0 0 - 0
LAN – 28 14 0 0 - 42
1st Quarter
LAN — Quay Houston 19-yard pass (PAT NG), 10:40
LAN — Seidrion Langston fumble recovery (PAT NG), 9:45
LAN — Kristian Story 32-yard pass (2 point conversion), 3:14
LAN — Story 2-yard pass (2 point conversion), 2:03
2nd Quarter
LAN — Story 29-yard pass (PAT good), 11:44
LAN — Story 48-yard run (PAT good), 3:59
