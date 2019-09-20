Whenever Panthers’ quarterback Kristian Story steps on the field, all eyes are on him. On Friday night — facing a tough region opponent in Notasulga, who was looking for a marquee win over a top-five 1A team — Story, quite frankly, was the story of the night; racking up 314 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Lanett to a hard-fought 28-13 win over the Blue Devils.
Lanett (5-0, 3-0) wasn’t in good shape coming out of halftime. After making life easy for the Blue Devils with three first-half turnovers, the Panthers coughed up yet another fumble early in the third quarter, and this time, Story was the one responsible.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but we just had to keep grinding,” said the Panthers’ quarterback of the team’s mindset after their fourth fumble of the night.
On the ensuing drive of Story’s turnover, the Panthers proved resilient and marched on a critical five-minute, 85-yard drive that sparked Lanett’s 21-3 run to close out the game.
Notasulga (1-3, 1-1) came into this game with an evident chip on their shoulder. After falling behind early 7-0, the Blue Devils took advantage of Lanett’s turnovers and scored 10-consecutive points. The Blue Devils’ defense even managed to contain Story’s scrambling abilities for most of the first-half, which forced Panthers coach Clifford Story to change things up for the second-half.
“We knew that they wanted to keep (Kristian Story) from scrambling, so we had to change things up during halftime, and it paid off,” said Coach Story.
Part of that change meant involving more of the Panthers’ backs in the game. Running back D’quez Madden breathed life into the Panthers on that pivotal third quarter drive with back-to-back first down runs, after which Story gained the final 32-yards and capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown.
Blue Devils quarterback Walter Tatum and running back Daryl Brown Jr. played scrappy. The two moved the offense down the field time and time again, but failed to finish drives late in the game.
After Story broke away for a 62-yard touchdown and put the Panthers up 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils had an opportunity to knot the game up and were marching down field. On a third-down pass, Panthers’ linebacker Dametrious Johnson picked Tatum off, setting up a 50-yard touchdown pass from Story to tight end Tra Abner for the game-sealing touchdown.
Coach Story praised the Panthers’ supporting cast for being key in Friday night’s victory, pointing out players like BJ Smith and Seidrion Langston among others.
Lanett’s defense held Notasulga to just 132-yards of offense on the night, while the offense put up 374 despite the five turnovers.
“Hats off to Coach Jones, he had his guys ready to play, but I’m proud of our guys. Sometimes you have to have these ugly games but I’d rather have an ugly win than a big loss,” said Coach Story.
With the win, Lanett moves to 5-0 on the season and looks forward to nex Friday night against Handley. Notasulga falls to 2-3 and 1-1 in the region. The Blue Devils will face LaFayette next week.
Lanett 28, Notasulga 13
NOT – 0 10 3 0 - 13
LAN – 0 7 7 14 - 28
2nd Quarter
LAN – Kristian Story 12-yard run (XP good), 9:50
NOT – Justin Huerta 29-yard field goal, 4:54
NOT – Daryl Brown 15-yard run (XP good), 2:09
3rd Quarter
LAN – Story 8-yard run (XP good), 5:20
NOT – Huerta 46-yard field goal, 1:04
4th Quarter
LAN – Story 62-yard run (XP good), 7:22
LAN – Tra Abner 50-yard pass from Story (XP good), 4:31
