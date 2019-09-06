The LaFayette Bulldogs had a handle on Vincent in this week’s matchup, pummeling through the Yellow Jackets in all three phases of the game in the first half and winning the game 45-20.
This time last week, LaFayette was walking off rival Lanett’s field after being shut out for the first time since 2009. That left a bad taste in the Bulldog locker room, and naturally, bad tastes aren’t allowed to stick around for long when your team’s mantra is to be ‘nation great.’
“We struggled a lot offensively last week,” LaFayette head coach James Lucas said. “We knew our defense was going to hold up, but we knew we had to get the offense in sync with them.”
Contrary to Lucas’ observation, it was the special teams that sparked life into the team this week.
Moments after Vincent deferred to the second-half, the Bulldogs were already on the scoreboard after Keandre Peterson snatched the opening kickoff out of the air before it could reach the team’s designated return-man and returned it 72 yards for the first of three non-offensive touchdowns by the team.
Less than three minutes later, LaFayette’s special teams claimed its second score of the night when Jordan Walker darted through the Yellow Jackets’ punt coverage for a 48-yard touchdown.
Over half of the first quarter had already passed before the Bulldogs offense ever touched the field.
To add on to the team’s non-offensive scoring success, Xavier Holloway picked off Vincent’s Will Harris at the Yellow Jacket four-yard line and returned it 96 yards to put the Bulldogs up 39-0 right before halftime.
Offensively, Holloway, Peterson and Walker each had rushing touchdown. Receiver Ja’Mariae Daniel ended up being the only player that scored a strictly offensive touchdown.
“Like I told them, we gotta become alpha dogs. So tonight, they became alpha dogs,” said Lucas on the team’s attitude.
The team replicated that attitude throughout the first half and dominated the game. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of opportunities late in the game, but the Bulldogs were in mop-up duty at that point.
Surprisingly, Vincent out-gained LaFayette offensively 162-159, though they were suffocated by Antavious Woody and the Bulldog defense for most of the game.
LaFayette looks to build on this win next week in Bulldog Stadium against Thornsby High School. Vincent is off next week before facing Thornsby on Sept. 20.
LaFayette 45, Vincent 20
V – 0 0 6 14 - 20
L – 20 19 6 0 – 45
1st Quarter
L – Keandrae Peterson 72-yard kick return (XP good), 11:41
L – Jordan Walker 48-yard punt return (XP no good), 8:53
L – Xavier Holloway 21-yard run (XP good), 0:04
2nd Quarter
L – Walker 66-yard pass to Ja’Mariae Daniel (XP no good), 4:38
L – Peterson 11-yard run (XP no good), 3:33
L – Holloway 96 yard interception (XP good), 0:13
3rd Quarter
V – Robertson 3-yard run (2-pt no good), 5:25
L – Peterson 11-yard run (no good), 3:33
4th Quarter
V – Allums 19-yard pass (2-point no good), 2:49
V – Allums 21-yard pass (2-point good), 1:14
