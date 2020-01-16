During his time as head coach at Barbour County, Juan Williams saw the caliber of student-athletes at LaFayette when his Jaguars battled the Bulldogs.
Now, Williams will get to work with LaFayette’s best on a daily basis.
LaFayette officially hired Williams as the Bulldogs’ new head football coach and athletic director at a school board meeting on Wednesday. Williams arrives at LaFayette after a two-year stint as the head coach at Greensboro.
Williams replaces James Lucas, who retired after six seasons as Bulldogs head coach.
“I'm very excited by the situation that has been given to me by (LaFayette principal Don) Turner and (Chambers County superintendent Kelli) Hodge. I'd like to first thank them for the opportunity,” Williams said. “I knew it was small-town ball with kids that are going to get out there, do their job and do the things to be winners. That's always attracted me. I know there are athletes up there.
“I'm just going to try and add on to the things that are already there.”
Williams put together a 6-14 record at Greensboro, including a 2-8 campaign in 2019. Prior to his arrival at Greensboro, he spent four years as the head coach at Monroe County and eight years prior to that at Barbour County.
In 14 seasons as a head coach, Williams has a record of 56-88 with three playoff appearances and six seasons of at least five wins.
Williams’ most successful run as a head coach came at Barbour County. After taking over as the fourth head coach in program history, Williams became the first Jaguars coach to lead the team to a winning record when the team went 8-3 in 2008.
Three years later, Williams led the team to another eight-win season and the first playoff victory in program history.
Williams ultimately compiled a 38-46 record at Barbour County. He remains the winningest coach in program history.
“He’s just a hard-working person that is dedicated to the places he’s been at,” Turner said. “He wants to get involved in the community and help build the program.”
Williams said his new players and the LaFayette community can expect him to be a coach who’s ready to come into the program and go to work. He emphasized the importance of involving the community in the Bulldogs’ football program, and he talked about building it into something special with everyone involved.
Williams takes over a LaFayette team that has made the postseason in five straight seasons, which is a high-mark for a program that has been playing football since 1925. Williams is excited to try and keep that streak going this fall, but he’s more looking forward to working with his new players this winter and building bonds that will get stronger in the coming months.
“I'm ready to get in the weight room with these guys,” Williams said. “We're trying to move things as quick as possible for me to get over there and get started with these guys and build relationships with these guys — relationships that go beyond the field. That's one of the first things we want to do: come in and build relationships with these young kids and get them to buy into what we're trying to do and see where it goes from there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.