Two Region 4-2A teams will enter LaFayette’s Bulldog Stadium tonight. One will leave in the driver’s seat for the region title.
LaFayette (2-1, 2-0) hosts Reeltown (4-0, 2-0) in what could ultimately determine who wins the region in 2019. Both teams enter after impressive region wins last week, as LaFayette throttled Thorsby 50-16 and Reeltown smashed Horseshoe Bend 40-0.
The Bulldogs put together their second straight blowout victory last Friday. LaFayette running back Keandrae Peterson was a force that could not be contained, as he rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns and also had a 95-yard pick six on defense. Defensive lineman Antavious Woody also dominated in the win with an effort highlighted by a fumble-return touchdown.
In addition to Peterson and Woody, LaFayette head coach James Lucas applauded the play of quarterback/safety Jordan Walker — who had two touchdown passes and an interception on defense — along with receiver/linebacker Jay Daniels, defensive lineman Ryan Finley and linebackers Zachaeus Turner and DaMarcus Holloway.
Lucas said the team was disciplined in all three phases against Thorsby, an approach they’ll have to recreate against a dangerous Reeltown team.
“(Tonight is) very important. We feel like we're playing Reeltown for first place,” Lucas said. “The main thing is it's about us trying to get better each week. The defense has been playing lights out the last four weeks, and we're expecting them to do the same thing this week. The offense is starting to come into shape.”
Like LaFayette, Reeltown had no shortage of big plays in its latest region victory.
Running back Cameron Faison showed out with over 100 rushing yards against Horseshoe Bend and also made big plays on defense, which included a 70-yard interception return touchdown. Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson also pointed to offensive and defensive lineman Nelson Whaley as someone who showed out, as he finished with double-digit tackles.
Johnson said the Bulldogs have several standout athletes, naming Woody, Peterson, Walker, Daniel and running back Victor Tolbert as just a few of them. Johnson has made it clear LaFayette may be the one team Reeltown plays that will match or even exceed the speed the Rebels boast, which should make for an exciting battle.
“It's a huge game this week of course,” Johnson said. “They've got an extremely, extremely athletic and really good football team. I think they're probably bigger and more athletic than they were last year. It's a really big test this week, and it doesn't get any easier in the weeks ahead.”
Johnson said a huge key to the game will be converting first downs and staying on the field offensively. He praised the work of LaFayette defensive coordinator Robert Langford, who often keeps opponents guessing with different looks, blitzes and coverages.
As far as his own defense, Johnson stressed limiting explosive plays. He’s willing to bet the Bulldogs will turn a few big plays while on offense — the point is to allow them as few times as possible.
Johnson knows LaFayette has a tough task in facing a Reeltown team with the likes of Faison, receiver/linebacker and South Carolina commit Eric Shaw, receiver Johnny Brown and linebacker Logan Hunt. Johnson’s main objective for LaFayette is winning the turnover battle, which the Bulldogs did last week by forcing five turnovers.
LaFayette’s motto in 2019 has been to become “nation great,” an objective that sets the bar as high as it can go. Although the Bulldogs’ season hasn’t been perfect through three games, taking down Class 2A’s No. 6 team would be a major step in the right direction.
“This is a part of becoming nation great,” Lucas said. “If we can come out with a victory Friday night, it would set us at the top of our region. We'll be able to have at least our first playoff game at home. It's a very big game, plus it's homecoming, too.”
