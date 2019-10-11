Jordan Walker
LaFayette
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Year: Senior
>> Height/Weight: 6-foot, 162 pounds
>> What he did: Walker was a dual-threat againnst Fayetteville with 16 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns along with two completions for 36 yards and a score.The Bulldogs won the game 57-20.
>> In his own words: "It was a good performance. I mean, just tried to come out and get a kick back to the season. I told the team last week, we were gonna regroup and we're just going to start over fresh and it's a new season and the game Friday night felt like it started with me. So, I had to go out and give that extra spark and that's just what I went out and did."
>> Voting: Walker won with 695 votes out of 1,554 (44.7 percent of the vote).
