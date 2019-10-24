Thank you for Reading.
LANETT — Thursday night’s showdown between Lanett and Billingsley might have been the Region 4-1A championship game, but the Panthers wasted little time ensuring it would not be much of a game at all.
Lanett (9-0, 6-0) did its best to run Billingsley (5-4, 4-2) out of Chambers County, outscoring the Bears 49-0 in the first half en route to a 56-0 victory. The Panthers put up points in every way conceivable in the first two quarters, scoring on two passes, three runs, a fumble return and a punt return.
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Lanett vs. Billingsley high school football game in a gallery at the end of this story.
The win secured the Panthers’ third consecutive region title. The trifecta for Lanett is the program’s longest since winning the region every season from 1992 to 1995.
Kristian Story (@kks___4) takes off on a 56-yard TD run and ends it with a *nice* flip into the end zone. Lanett leads Billingsley 28-0 8:55 2Q pic.twitter.com/5MpVe7JECM
"We played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm," Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. "The defense was getting after it, and the offense made a lot of plays. Kristian (Story) really did a good job of making his reads and the things we saw they were going to do in practice. He really did a good job of that. The special teams played well. It was a total team effort tonight.”
Lanett set the tone for the entire night on its opening drive. Kristian Story patiently led the team down the field on an eight-play, 51-yard drive that ended when Story hit Jalen Gibson on a two-yard score to go up 7-0 with 6:33 left in the first quarter.
After a Billingsley three-and-out, the Panthers went back to work. This time, running back BJ Smith found pay-dirt, scoring on a three-yard carry to leave Lanett up 14-0 with 2:14 left in the first.
The Lanett offense was rolling early, but the defense did its own holding the Bears back. Defensive lineman Dametrious Johnson came through with seven points of his own at the 1:20 mark, picking up a loose ball and returning it 23 yards for a score.
Johnson’s touchdown was a big moment for a Lanett defense that allowed only five yards of offense in the opening two quarters of action and notched its third consecutive shutout.
“All I seen was my teammate hit the dude, and I seen the ball. All I knew to do was pick up the ball and just start running. I just didn't look back," Johnson said. "Every practice, we go hard. We deserve this."
By the time the opening quarter was over, Lanett held a 21-0 lead. The problem for Billingsley was the Panthers had barely begun to light up the scoreboard.
Story delivered the ultimate highlight on a night full of big plays on Lanett’s next scoring drive. In the midst of a broken running play, the Alabama commit took off down the left sideline, stiff-armed a Bear and then cut to the middle of the field toward open space.
Story’s flip into the end zone to finish the scramble drew the ire of the officiating crew, but the play stood as a 56-yard score to make it a 28-0 contest with 8:55 to go until halftime.
“It was a broken play. It was supposed to go to the right initially, but it didn't work out that way. I just opened it to the left, and when I broke that way I saw it was open,” said Story, who had six carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns and 11 completions for 171 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. “I had just said I was going to flip the next time I broke a long run. It was senior night, so I had to.”
The Panthers had a brief break in scoring after Story’s run, but once they resumed all that was left was an unbearable second half for Billingsley.
With just over three minutes to go in the second quarter, Story kept a play alive with a scramble then fired downfield to Tra Abner, who was all alone at the goal line for a 34-yard touchdown.
Ka’Darius Zackery answered about two minutes later on a punt return, picking the ball up off the bounce and slicing through the Bears’ coverage team for a 48-yard punt return touchdown. Zackery’s special-teams score made it a 42-0 Lanett lead with 49 seconds left before the break.
Things then went from bad to somehow even worse for Billingsley after Zackery’s touchdown. The Bears fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Lanett recovered on the Billingsley 19-yard line. Story took care of the rest on the next snap, practically waltzing to the end zone for another rushing touchdown.
Story’s fourth and final touchdown pushed the Panthers to a 49-0 lead with 28 ticks still showing before halftime.
Both teams agreed to 10-minute quarters with a running clock in the second half, but the Panthers’ backups still managed to make plays.
Donnavin Shealey took a carry on the first play of the third quarter to his left and took off on a 65-yard touchdown run. From there, the two squads traded possessions as the clock quickly ticked away.
Clifford Story urged his players during the postgame huddle to enjoy the win but to realize the regular season was over. The Panthers’ 9-0 start to the season was worthwhile, but now their focus is on the playoffs and hopefully making another championship run.
“We just really want to work on Lanett. I can go back from Game 1 to Game 9, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to break all that down, clean up and fix all the mistakes we've made,” Clifford Story said. “We've got things we got to do, but I'm proud of the guys. They've given me all I've asked them to do this year. We've got great senior leadership, and I just feel like now this thing is snowballing and it's going to get fun.”
Lanett 56, Billingsley 0
BIL — 0 0 0 0 - 0
LAN — 21 28 7 0 - 56
1st Quarter
LAN — Jalen Gibson 2-yard reception from Kristian Story (XP good), 6:33
LAN — BJ Smith 3-yard run (XP good), 2:15
LAN — Dametrious Johnson 23-yard fumble recovery (XP good), 1:20
2nd Quarter
LAN — Story 56-yard run (XP good), 8:55
LAN — Tra Abner 34-yard reception (XP good), 3:30
LAN — Ka’Darius Zackery 48-yard punt return (XP good), 0:49
LAN — Story 19-yard run (XP good), 0:28
3rd Quarter
LAN — Donnavin Shealey 65-yard run (XP good), 8:45
