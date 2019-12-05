After losing in the Class 1A quarterfinals last season, the Lanett Panthers stand on the verge of their second state championship in three years. In order to make it happen, however, the Panthers will have to take down one of the classification’s premier programs.
Lanett (13-0, 6-0) takes on Mars Hill Bible (14-0, 6-0) in the Class 1A state championship at 3 p.m. today in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game pits a Lanett team aiming for its sixth undefeated season in program history against a Mars Hill Bible squad hoping to win its 25th consecutive game.
Lanett enters the game after a thrilling 42-35 road victory over Sweet Water last Friday in the state semifinals. The Panthers rallied to top the Bulldogs late, as Lanett senior quarterback Kristian Story hit Larontavious Hurston on a 47-yard pass with 38 seconds to go to send the Panthers on to the next round.
According to Lanett head coach Clifford Story, outlasting the Bulldogs was only possible because some of the Panthers’ upperclassmen stepped up when they absolutely had to.
“It took some older, mature guys who have been around the game a long time that didn’t let us get caught up in some of the mistakes we made and some of the penalties that were called. We had four touchdowns called back. Most teams can’t respond back to that,” Clifford Story said. “To see the leadership of Kristian, Quay Houston, BJ Smith, Eric McCants, they just had a refuse-to-lose mentality.
“They kept the guys upbeat and didn’t let the morale get down. We faced a lot of adversity, but they fought through it.”
Clifford Story said he is counting on those same older guys to get the younger players ready for the mission that lies ahead. Several of these seniors played important roles on Lanett’s 2017 team that won the Class 2A title over Leroy, and their knowledge of the lead-up and the actual championship game experience may prove invaluable.
The Panthers had to replace the production of 14 seniors from the 2018 team, and they’ve found a way to make that happen. For Story, the secret is the relationships the members of this year’s squad have with each other.
“What separates this group from a lot of other teams is they’re so close. Out of 39 kids on my roster, 20 of them are related in some fashion,” Story said. “They are at each others’ houses every weekend. It’s just a great bond. They don’t go anywhere without each other. When you see one, you’re going to see all 15 or 20 of them somewhere together.
“They’ve got each others’ backs, they know it and they trust each other. When you spend that much time with people, you just learn their ways, how they think and how they’re going to do things.”
That trust will be put to the test this afternoon when the Lanett Panthers take on the Mars Hill Bible Panthers.
Story credited Mars Hill Bible as being very disciplined and having multiple playmakers on offense, which makes it near impossible to key in on one guy. He pointed to running backs Peyton Higgins and Hunter Kilpatrick as talented ball-carriers, and he credited quarterback Griffin Hanson as someone who has developed throughout this season.
Additionally, Story named offensive tackles Logan McKinnish, Mack McCluskey, receiver Walker White and tight end Cooper Howton as Mars Hill Bible players that Lanett has to pay attention to.
Story said in order for Lanett to have a chance, the Panthers have to keep the chains moving and be disciplined enough to not rely on explosive plays and to instead take what the defense is giving. He also stressed avoiding unforced penalties as well as winning the line of scrimmage, which is something none of Mars Hill Bible’s opponents have been able to do this fall.
Story admitted Lanett’s 2017 state championship was a total blur, and what happened didn’t fully hit him until the next day. Story said he’s committed to soaking in the moment this afternoon win or lose, although he knows the first option will be the more sweeter one.
“I’m just going to tell you, it’ll be unbelievable. Eleven years ago when I came here, we struggled because no one wanted to play football. Everybody — regardless if you were 5-foot-8 or you were 6-foot-6 — wanted to play basketball. Nobody wanted to play football,” Story said. “If we can win this one and give us two out of the last three years in two totally different classifications, it’s going to be very big. It’s going to be overwhelming. I know that I’ll be full of emotions and joy.
“I know there’ll be tears of joy rolling down my face, and then also to be losing Kristian and then having another son (Caden) coming along the way, all of that is going to play a big part in it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.