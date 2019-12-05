Thank you for Reading.
Lanett quarterback Kristian Story’s senior season has featured an ever-growing list of achievements that included setting two new AHSAA state records. At the end of Thursday’s state championship game against Mars Hill Bible, Story and the Panthers added the accomplishment they wanted the most.
Story took the Class 1A state championship game over as only he could, as the Alabama commit rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more in Lanett’s 41-30 victory over Mars Hill Bible. The victory secured Lanett’s second state championship in the last three years and the team’s sixth undefeated season in program history.
Story earned MVP honors with his four touchdowns to go with his 360 total yards of offense. His 249 passing yards in the victory set a new AHSAA Class 1A championship game record.
"It really hasn't hit me yet. When I get to the locker room, it'll probably hit me because I'm like, 'I'm taking my uniform off for the last time,'" Story said. "It was very significant to me. It was my last time out there with my brothers. I just wanted to end it on a good note and not go home sad thinking our season was in vain. It was a great feeling."
Story officially broke the game open for Lanett (14-0, 6-0) in the final minutes of the game’s third quarter. With Lanett clinging to a 28-22 lead, Story took a snap from shotgun around midfield, faded to his right, recognized a hole in the middle of the field and took off running.
Story immediately cut to his left and raced behind his Panthers’ teammates down the sideline on a 52-yard touchdown run that left Mars Hill (14-1, 6-0) in a 34-22 hole.
OH. MY. GOODNESS. Kristian Story is doing Kristian Story things again, this time on a 52-yard rushing TD. XP no good. Lanett leads Mars Hill Bible 34-22 4:01 3Q #OASuper7pic.twitter.com/ljoKpdb0BV
"I was dropping back looking for my receivers, and everyone was covered," said Story, who had 110 rushing yards in the win. "When I took off, I just tried to find grass. When I did, the receivers in front of me made great blocks. I just tried to use what God blessed me with, and I got to the end zone."
It was just that kind of night for Story, and that much became clear in a third quarter that started with Lanett trailing by two points.
Lanett opened the second half with the football and went to work quickly on a tiring Mars Hill defense, driving the ball 53 yards in seven plays thanks to BJ Smith’s 19-yard run that was followed by Story’s passes to Tray Abner and Quae Houston.
After Ka’Darius Zackery’s six-yard run got Lanett close to the Mars Hill goal-line, Story found the end zone on a two-yard run with 10:21 to go in the third.
Lanett needed a stop defensively after Story’s short scamper to the end zone, and it got it on Mars Hill’s next drive. Mars Hill kept firing along like it had all afternoon until this possession, which reached the Lanett 10-yard line but ended on a fourth-down incompletion in the back of the end zone.
Three plays later, Story went on the run of his life.
Mars Hill didn’t throw in the towel after Story’s second rushing score; the problem was the Lanett offense refused to let up. After Mars Hill running back Justus McDaniel scored for the third time in the game to cut Lanett’s lead to four points, Lanett went right back down the field and again stretched its lead.
Story fired the ball to Houston, who broke one tackle as his teammates set up blocks then turned on the after-burners on a 30-yard run to the end zone. Houston’s scoring reception gave Lanett a 41-30 advantage with 11:18 left in the contest.
Mars Hill had a couple of last-chance drives late, but the Lanett defense again came up big when it had to.
With the final minutes ticking away, a Mars Hill ball-carrier ran for a would-be first down when a Lanett player knocked the ball away. As the ball went up for grabs, Story picked up the ball. Mars Hill managed one more possession only for Story to end this one as well, this time on an interception with only 41 seconds to go.
The exciting second half followed the same script of the game’s first two quarters during which both teams came out firing.
Mars Hill chose to open the game with the ball and quickly showed why, marching down the field in a manner of three minutes and 44 seconds before running back Justus McDaniel found the end zone on a one-yard run. Mars Hill opted to go for two and found the end zone again, leaving the score 8-0 with 8:16 left in the first.
To its credit, Lanett answered right back. Story got his Panthers going with passes to Larontavious Hurston, Quae Houston and Tray Abner on a drive that ended when Story fired downfield for Abner, who caught the pass between several Mars Hill defenders and scored on a 28-yard reception.
Lanett opted not to chase points early and instead kicked the extra point to leave the score 8-7.
The two teams traded two more scores between them before the second quarter even started. Mars Hill’s Peyton Higgins found paydirt on a run to the left for an 8-yard run a little over a minute before Lanett’s D’Quez Madden got in on a 3-yard run.
Mars Hill converted another two-point play after Higgins score, and Lanett had an extra point blocked to leave the score 16-13 entering the second quarter.
After stopping Mars Hill on fourth down early in the second quarter, Lanett went to work in search of its first lead of the afternoon. Story showed off his speed on the ensuing drive with a 32-yard down the right sideline to move his team deep into Mars Hill territory. BJ Smith finished the possession with points on the next play, scoring on a six-yard carry to put Lanett up 20-16 with 7:53 left until halftime.
Mars Hill, however, wouldn’t be held back for too long. McDaniel answered Lanett’s go-ahead score with a hard-fought 20-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left until halftime that put Mars Hill ahead of Lanett 22-20.
The championship was a special one for Lanett head coach Clifford Story, Kristian's father.
Clifford Story talked during the postgame about how committed his players were to coming back strong after a 2018 season in which the team hoped to follow a Class 2A title with one in 1A but instead were sent home in the quarterfinals. Clifford Story said the players created a group message in the offseason with the date of the Maplesville loss as the name to remind everyone that they didn't want to end another year with the same feeling.
Thanks to the efforts of Kristian and the rest of the Panthers, they didn't.
"I'm just so happy for my team. They really fought through a lot of adversity this year. There were a lot of highs and lows with Kristian coming off surgery and getting his shoulder stronger," Clifford Story said. "We weren't clicking at the beginning, but they stayed the course and they love each other. This is a group of kids that has spent a lot of time with each other.
"I commend them. I take my hat off to them. These guys sitting right here, it started with them. They really work extremely hard, and they were leaders all year long."
Lanett 41, Mars Hill Bible 30
LAN — 13 7 14 7 - 41
MHB — 16 6 0 8 - 30
1st Quarter
MHB — Justus McDaniel 1-yard run (2-point good), 8:16
LAN — Tray Abner 15-yard pass from Kristian Story (XP good), 4:12
MHB — Peyton Higgins 8-yard run (2-point good), 2:21
LAN — D’Quez Madden 3-yard run (XP blocked), 0:59
2nd Quarter
LAN — BJ Smith 6-yard run (XP good), 7:53
MHB — McDaniel 20-yard run (2-point no good), 3:04
3rd Quarter
LAN — Story 2-yard run (2-point good), 10:21
LAN — Story 52-yard run (XP no good), 4:01
4th Quarter
MHB — McDaniel 1-yard run (2-point good), 11:58
LAN — Quae Houston 30-yard reception from Story (XP good), 11:18
