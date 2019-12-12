Lanett’s Richard Carter Jr. has found himself in front of countless crowds over the years from his decades of coaching basketball as well as his years as a church pastor.
Even with all of that experience, the audience Carter stood in front of Wednesday was unlike any he’d encountered before.
The Lanett basketball gym was packed as the school renamed its court the Richard Carter Jr. Court. The honor comes after nearly 50 years of coaching and the beginning of his ninth season as Lanett boys basketball coach, which Carter plans to be his last.
People from Carter’s various stops in his coaching and teaching career, which began shortly after he graduated from Alabama State in 1969, showed up to express their admiration not only for his coaching achievements but also the impact he had on their lives.
Carter took in every moment — even wiping tears from his eyes from time to time — as different speakers stood up and explained what he meant to their lives.
“I’m speechless,” Carter said. “I really don’t know what to say because it’s something I never envisioned happening to me in my life. To have something of this nature to happen to you while you’re yet alive, oh man, it means so much.”
Carter’s influence on those around him is bigger than numbers, but the statistics he has accrued over the years remain eye-popping.
Carter has coached at Bullock County, Valley, Greenville (Ga.) and Lanett and posted an overall record of 693-118. Twenty of his teams over the years have reached the state semifinals, but it wasn’t until he came to Lanett that Carter was able to lead a squad to a title.
Carter won three consecutive state championships with the Panthers from 2016 to 2018, which took his legacy to the next level.
“Lanett made a dream come true. This is where my dream came true,” Carter said. “I’ve had a lot of teams that have gone to the Final Four, but I was still chasing a ring.”
Wednesday’s ceremony had the feel a city council meeting with local figures such as Lanett mayor Kyle McCoy honoring Carter, which included reading a proclamation making the day Coach Richard Carter Jr. Day. The mood changed when Carter himself walked up to speak.
Carter, who is the pastor at Washington Chapel AME Church in Tuskegee, quickly turned the afternoon into a pseudo church service as he spoke about his faith and celebrated the day with family, friends, players, students and fellow teachers.
Carter joked about the naming of the court, saying a student greeted him last week with total excitement because she assumed he had died. In all seriousness, Carter explained he never gave an honor like that a second thought through the years because it was far from his chief concern.
“I never envisioned myself having my name put on the floor because that’s not what I did it for. I did it for the love of the people that I was teaching,” Carter said. “Believe me, I loved every one of them.”
