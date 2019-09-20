Now in his fifth season at Notasulga, Blue Devils head coach Anthony Jones doesn’t shy away from the fact he does not have a signature win at the helm of his alma mater. Tonight, his Blue Devils have a chance to change that against one of Class 1A’s best.
Notasulga (2-2, 1-0) hits the road to take on Lanett (4-0, 2-0) in a Region 4-1A matchup. The game features two of the region’s three teams still undefeated in region play, and it serves as the 11th meeting in a series the Panthers have completely dominated.
Lanett enters the game after a 54-8 victory over Autaugaville last week. Panthers head coach Clifford Story put the emphasis on his offense in the lead-up to last Friday’s game, and his players answered with a downright dominant performance.
Story credited quarterback Kristian Story for making several big plays with his arm and his legs and applauded the efforts of running back BJ Smith, receivers Larontavious Hurston and Seidrion Langston as well as the entire Lanett offensive line.
The win against the Eagles added to another impressive season for Lanett, which is now in a crucial part of its season.
“This stretch is very important. We're getting ready to hit consecutive region games starting with Notasulga,” Clifford Story said. “We've got to really start correcting and continuing to get better week in and week out in order to finish the region play strong. We've just got to find our niche, keep working hard and keep playing good defense.
“Right now, our defense is a little bit ahead of our offense, which we knew that coming in. Our offense is gaining ground so we can be a complete team.”
Notasulga, meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back after a 26-14 loss to non-region foe Spring Garden last week. Jones said the Blue Devils could easily be 4-0 right now, but miscues late in games have been killer again and again.
Jones said he and the other Notasulga coaches have emphasized cleaning up the play this week at practice. Given the talent they’ll be seeing on the other side tonight, it’s imperative that the Blue Devils play their best.
The Blue Devils will be the latest tasked with stopping Kristian Story, the four-star Alabama commit who has yet to be reined in this season. Jones stressed being disciplined on defense against Story, which means not breaking contain and for the defensive backs to stay on their assignments.
“He's a great player. He's going to Alabama for a reason,” Jones said. “Hopefully, we can disguise a few things to mess with his head and contain him. Like you said, to stop him is hard to do. We're going to do what we can to try to give us a chance to win this game.”
Jones also emphasized establishing a hot-and-cold run game led by running back Daryl Brown and for quarterback Walter Tatum to make the must-have throws in order for the Blue Devils to have a chance.
Clifford Story, meanwhile, knows all about Brown, Tatum and the other playmakers Notasulga has. He’s also aware of do-it-all linebacker Jaheim Greer, a two-time All-State defender who routinely racks up double-digit tackles.
Story talked about the importance of limiting Greer’s impact on the game, which will include double-teaming him as well as keeping him off-balance with misdirection plays.
Additionally, Story stressed not turning the ball over for the second straight week, maintaining long drives and tackling well defensively.
Notasulga was within six points of Spring Garden, the No. 9 team in Class 1A, in the fourth quarter last week but couldn’t finish. Jones doesn’t hesitate in telling his players that close isn’t good enough if this talented Blue Devils’ squad wants to stand out.
Jones has never beaten a Top 10 team since taking over at Notasulga. Now, his Blue Devils have another shot at ending that streak.
“We told them when we got on this stretch that these games are very, very important right now. We let one get away, and now we're back up again against a Top 5 team,” Jones said. “There's no room for errors. The teams we're playing don't need any help. They're already good enough. We've got to play Notasulga football to give us a chance to be in the game.”
