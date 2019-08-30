For Lanett head coach Clifford Story, the rivalry between Lanett and LaFayette is unlike any other around. Tonight, Story’s Panthers face his alma mater to determine who Chambers County’s black and gold team really is.
Lanett (1-0) hosts LaFayette (0-0) at 7 p.m. tonight for the 49th meeting in a series known as The Cat and Dog Fight of Hwy. 50. The non-region showdown will be another tense one, as LaFayette looks to avenge last year’s 35-7 loss and Lanett seeks its seventh win in the last eight meetings.
“It can't get any bigger than this, to be totally honest with you. I'm from there. I graduated there in 1992. My parents still live there. I've got a lot of relatives that play on the team. To me, this is the rivalry,” Story said. “We're going to have the kids prepared to play. They're going to be eager to play. We're expecting a large crowd. The smack talking has already begun on social media. It's going to be a huge game.”
Story’s Panthers enter the game after taking care of Valley, another cross-county rival. Story said he was pleased with how his team overcame four turnovers against Valley and never flinched, which was crucial in a tight 25-21 victory. He also complimented the efforts of defensive linemen BJ Smith, Caden Story, Eric McCants and Perry Jones for battling a big Valley offensive line.
On offense, Story applauded the work of wide receivers Quae Houston and Trae Abner, adding that Abner had a career game against the Rams. Story was also pleased with how his middle son, quarterback Kristian “Ken Ken” Story, settled in after a few miscues.
“He started out a little flat, but as the game progressed he came and told me that he was relaxed and ready to roll,” Story said. “He did a great job managing the offense, playing good on defense and just being a leader. When he broke free on about a 50- or 60-yard run, he fumbled the ball right there going into the end zone. He fought through it and came back … I was very pleased with his efforts. He did a great job.”
Friday marks the season opener for LaFayette, but the Bulldogs didn’t sit idle last week. LaFayette took on Handley in a preseason game, with Handley coming away with a 40-15 victory.
LaFayette head coach James Lucas said the final score was a bit misleading and added he was pleased with what he saw. He pointed out quarterback Jordan Walker as well as Ja Daniel, Jacourias Webb, Keandrae Peterson and Antavious Woody as players who impressed.
Lucas is entering his sixth season with the Bulldogs, which has allowed him to learn just what this rivalry means to those on either side.
“It's the representation of our community for 365 days after this game. We're expecting a battle from them,” Lucas said. “They've got some great athletes over there starting with Ken Story and other guys like (Quae) Houston and so forth. These guys have been playing the game for quite some time, and you can tell they understand the game very well. It's going to be a real good cat and dog fight this week, I can promise you that.”
Lucas knows Lanett has a wealth of talent, and his main concern is minimizing the damage done by players besides Kristian Story. Lucas compared the strategy to basketball: you know Kristian will get his points, but having a chance to win means not allowing his teammates to join him.
Additionally, Lucas stressed playing fundamentally sound and sticking with assignments, especially when Kristian tries to scramble.
Clifford Story, meanwhile, pointed out LaFayette has no shortage of standout athletes, naming Walker, Peterson, Daniel, Victor Tolbert and Vinay Singh as dangerous players. Story emphasized not playing for the crowd but playing within themselves, which means not turning the ball over and playing solid, consistent defense.
Story also challenged his defensive line again, saying LaFayette boasts a big offensive line this season.
Lucas has talked all offseason about LaFayette “becoming nation great,” a goal to not just become recognized in the state but also country wide. The Bulldogs will have to accomplish a lot to make that goal a reality, but taking down one of the top Class 1A teams on its home turf would be a step in the right direction.
“To become nation great, you have to go into a hostile environment like Lanett and come out of there with a win if you want to survive and be ready for your region play as well as the playoffs,” Lucas said. “You've got to learn how to go into a hostile environment and come out of their victorious. I think the guys, they understand that. They're working hard. We had great days of practice. They're very focused.”
