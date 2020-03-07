For most of the last decade, Lanett football has featured countless highlights provided by Tre Story and Kristian Story. Now that Kristian has followed in older brother Tre’s footsteps and moved on to the collegiate level, youngest brother Caden is stepping up and already proving himself ready for the moment.
Caden picked up two notable camp invitations this week from the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen camp in Hoover on April 11 and the Under Armour All-American camp series. Those invites are likely the start of a busy spring for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound rising junior, who doctors have projected will grow two-to-four more inches.
“It’s a blessing to get invited to both camps,” said Caden, who already has scholarship offers from Maryland and Tennessee. “It’s not just because it identifies me as one of the top prospects in my class, but it’s an opportunity for me to showcase my talent and what I can do against four and five stars. It shows that just because I come from a small school it doesn’t mean we don’t have talent like at the bigger schools.
“It’s what I dreamed of as a kid growing up. It’s all fun, but all the hype isn’t going to change who I am. I’m going to still remain humble like I haven’t received any attention.”
Caden’s father, Lanett head coach Clifford Story, stayed busy during his two oldest sons’ recruitments, and it appears that will be the case with Caden. Clifford said in addition to those camps, Caden will attend Auburn’s Junior Day on March 14 and will attend camps at Alabama, Troy and UAB this summer.
Clifford trained all three of his sons to play quarterback, but Caden got his first look at defensive end in 2019 and excelled in the new spot. By season’s end, Caden had racked up 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks to help the Panthers go undefeated and win their second state championship in three seasons.
Caden also had eight receptions for 74 yards and nine carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
“He’s so smart. It’s key for him,” Clifford said. “For it to be the first time he ever played defense, he did an awesome job. He was physical, and he learned how to get off blocks. I was very pleased with what he was able to accomplish this year playing defense.”
Caden’s potential has given him a chance to stand out at two of the top schools in-state. He said he’s most looking forward to getting to know the coaches and getting a feel for the campus at Auburn. At Alabama, meanwhile, he hopes to work with the coaches, make the most of the opportunity to get better and hopefully receive a scholarship offer from the school that signed Kristian in December.
Clifford anticipates Caden working on his pass rushing this offseason, adding that Auburn likes him as a tight end so they’ll focus on footwork and his ball-catching skills as well. For Caden, his main objectives this spring and summer is to become stronger, faster and smarter than he was last fall.
Caden made an impact for a top-tier Lanett squad as a sophomore and subsequently became a player that many in and around the state are eyeing. While there is plenty of work to do before August, Caden is eager for next season to arrive as he looks to prove himself to be the next stellar Story.
“I’m very excited and ready for it to get here after coming off the season we had,” Caden said. “I’m really just hoping for another chance at another state championship.”
