Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD... TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR MONTEZUMA AFFECTING DOOLY...MACON AND SUMTER COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 1115 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.3 FEET, AND SLOWLY RISING. * MINOR FLOODING WILL CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28.9 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY WEDNESDAY. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&