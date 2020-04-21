After a stellar high school career, Lanett’s Kristian Story signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide. While younger brother Caden Story is just beginning his recruitment, he has set himself up to make the Iron Bowl a completely different type of rivalry at the Story household.
Story saw his recruitment go up another notch on Monday when he received an offer from Auburn. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound rising junior now has three offers after Maryland extended an offer last May and Tennessee followed suit in February.
Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University 🦅 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/pcZiPCBtcT— ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) April 20, 2020
“It feels good because it’s not too far. I can stay close to home, and my family can make almost every game,” Story said. “(Auburn is) always good year in and year out. It’s not far from home, and they are really big on family.”
Story is considered a four-star athlete by 247Sports. He is rated the eighth-best player in Alabama’s Class of 2022 and the 17th-best athlete in the nation.
Story played well in his first year playing on the defensive line as part of a Lanett team bent on winning it all. He ended his 10th-grade season having recorded 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks to help the Panthers win their second state championship in three seasons.
Story also played tight end and had eight receptions for 74 yards and nine carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
“For it to be the first time he ever played defense, he did an awesome job. He was physical, and he learned how to get off blocks,” said Lanett head coach Clifford Story, Story’s father. “I was very pleased with what he was able to accomplish this year playing defense.”
Story is being looked at by several schools as an athlete, but his play and his size make him a natural on the defensive line. In that case, going to Auburn would be an appealing option given the program’s tradition of churning out some of the best linemen in the nation.
“That would be great knowing how many good defensive linemen they’ve produced,” said Story, who had been invited to Auburn’s Junior Day before it was canceled. “I could be the next one.”
The elephant in the room — no pun intended — about going to Auburn would be having his older brother on the other sideline come the Iron Bowl. Story said playing against each other would be a great experience, and doing so would take a rivalry the Storys have always cared about to a new level.
Kristian Story had some fun with his little brother after he received the Auburn offer, tweeting, “Happy for you lil bro but Roll Tide.”
Auburn is just one of several schools who have been pursuing the younger Story as of late. He said Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Clemson and Troy have been among the teams he’s heard from the most recently, and more are likely to follow suit soon.
Given his family’s longtime status as Alabama fans coupled with having his older brother there, Story acknowledged how meaningful it would be to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide.
“It would be great,” Story said. “It would be a dream come true.”
Story’s recruitment has remained busy despite the pandemic, and so has he when it comes to his offseason schedule. Story said he’s been constantly running and doing push-ups and sit-ups, and he stressed how important it was to stay in shape for the point he can reunite with his Lanett Panthers teammates.
“I’ve been making the best of it,” Story said. “My goals are to get bigger, stronger and faster and to perfect my craft.”
