Kristian Story has garnered national attention, attended premier football camps and committed to an SEC program. More commonly known around Lanett as “Ken-Ken,” the rising junior quarterback led the Panthers to their first Class 2A state title and an undefeated 15-0 season last year.
Along the way, he passed for 3,312 yards and 42 touchdowns while adding 903 yards and nine more scores on the ground.
Before that breakout sophomore campaign, Story earned scholarship offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, Louisville, Troy, Georgia and Jacksonville State. Following the championship year, he’s collected several more, including from Tennessee, which is where he committed in March.
Despite it all, he is not ready to sit idly by and be content with what has been accomplished. He still follows the team’s “Be Elite” motto and is pushing to get more from himself each day.
“It’s like being a better version of myself everyday,” Story said. “When I come here, I push against myself instead of my teammates or other people; I’m pushing to be the best me instead of competing with everyone else.
“I feel like with the accolades, people think that, ‘Oh, he doesn’t have anything else to accomplish,’ but I’m not focused on just accomplishing a certain thing. I’m just trying to find things to get better on; the accolades and accomplishments will come as I focus on that.”
For the 6-foot-2, 207-pound four-star prospect that has earned the “athlete” designation from 247Sports and other recruiting sites, the potential for Story to have a greater impact on the field for the Panthers as they drop to 1A is very real.
The son of head coach Clifford Story, Kristian primarily played quarterback as a sophomore, though he did rotate to the defensive side at cornerback during the postseason. It’s not an unfamiliar position for him after he picked off nine passes as a freshman starter at corner while sitting behind his older brother, Tre Story, who previously starred for the Panthers at quarterback.
“He’s going to play some on defense because I know he loves it as well. He has grown into loving being the quarterback, but defense was his first love,” Clifford Story said. “He’s up in the air as far as what he wants to do at the next level. But, I’m going to try and make sure that he gets the best on both sides of the ball.
“I know if I need him on defense, I can tell him to go out there and ‘lock up.’ Him and Trikweze (Bridges), I’ll put them on the corners and let them lock up guy’s best receivers, and may let the best man win; I like my chances.”
While he’ll have an ae even larger role for the Panthers as a junior, Kristian Story is also expecting to take the next step as the program’s quarterback. As a part of that process, he has stepped up to each opportunity that he has been presented with, to include learning from arguably the best quarterback ever to come from his future college’s program, Peyton Manning, during the Manning Passing Academy.
Story was able to watch and work alongside Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, as well as high-profile college and high school quarterbacks from across the county, including Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook. Joining the elite ranks of high school quarterbacks vying to learn from some of the game’s best was simply the next step.
“I think it was very beneficial; he learned a lot of drills he can bring back for our younger quarterbacks,” Clifford Story said. “With him having gone and done that, and seeing how the drills carry over into the game, he’ll be able to bring that to us.
“I just tell him that he can’t get content and complacent. I said, ‘Even if you come back and don’t put up the numbers you did put up, you’ve got to make the guys around you better; you’ve got to be a leader.’ When we were coming back from the Manning Passing Academy, we were sitting in the airport and had a chance to talk. I was just talking with him about decision making, being a leader, setting an example … don’t let them see you make excuses, don’t let them see you doing things that leaders aren’t supposed to do.”
One thing Kristian is sure of is that, while he and his teammates will continue to work towards defending their state title, they will not be catching anyone off guard this season.
“I would say there’s some good and some bad,” he said. “Everywhere we go, people know who we are. We can’t go anywhere without being noticed. But, we’re going to get every team’s best game, no one is going to come in and take us lightly because we’re the reigning state champs. We’re going to have to bring our best A game every night.”
Lanett begins its season at home on Aug. 24 against Valley.