This time last month, Lanett quarterback Kristian Story and Central-Phenix City offensive line Javion Cohen were total strangers. Now, the two are in the midst of a new friendship thanks to their future with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Story and Cohen talked about their fast friendship last Wednesday as the duo both made becoming part of the Crimson Tide official. The two players are not only important pieces in Alabama’s latest signing class, but they see each other as someone they can rely on as they start their college football careers together.
Even though Story and Cohen grew up about 40 miles apart, the two had never crossed paths until both took their official visits to Alabama during the first weekend of December. The meeting came during an important time for both young men, as Story got another chance to see the school he pledged to in July and Cohen got a look at another option as the early signing period loomed the following week.
According to Story, it didn’t take long for the two to click.
“Me and Javion, we’ve gotten closer over the past couple weeks or so, especially with us having our official visits at the same time,” Story said. “We’ve grown closer. I would say that’s like my brother now. I know when I’m away from my actual family, I’m going to have people that I can depend on. I feel like I’ll be able to depend on him to be like that brother to me when we’re there together.”
Luckily for Story and Cohen, the well-timed trip to Tuscaloosa was just the first time in the last few weeks they have gotten to spend time together. Both players were selected to represent Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which meant time during the week practicing together followed by the exhibition game on Saturday, Dec. 14.
For Cohen, it didn’t take long to recognize that Story was someone who stands out among the best of the best.
“Ken Ken, that’s a baller now. He’s a special type of guy. I even saw him do some kick steps back at practice over there in Mississippi,” Cohen said. “We talked at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. You could see us on the sidelines chatting it up and laughing, talking about how he caught that pass and scrambled and whatnot. I’ve been having conversations with a lot of the recruits.”
Cohen and Story head to Alabama with countless accolades in their back pockets, including both players being named to the Sports Illustrated High School All-American Offense this month. Cohen explained it was special to get the chance to play with guys of Story’s caliber and that type of talent is something that will motivate Cohen on a regular basis.
Cohen and Story formed a relationship days before both signed on the dotted line and officially set their destination to Tuscaloosa. Although the two are still getting familiar with each other, both already know they’ll have a friend waiting on them once they arrive at Alabama.
“It was great getting to know him and all the rest of the guys, but him in general. I know I’ll be with him more in the future,” Story said, “Just getting to know him and the kind of person he is, it was a very special experience.”
