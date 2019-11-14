Lanett senior quarterback Kristian Story’s main mission this postseason is leading the Panthers to their second state championship in the last three years. If the Alabama commit is able to set two state records in the process, well, that would just be icing on the cake.
Story is closing in on two AHSAA records as Lanett gears up for a deep playoff run. The senior dual-threat quarterback is within reach of the records set by former Pinson Valley star and current Auburn University quarterback Bo Nix for total touchdowns in a career as well as total yards of offense.
Nix’s high marks stand at 161 touchdowns and 12,957 total yards of offense. After Friday’s 55-0 victory over Keith, Story has 155 touchdowns and 11,986 yards — 8,157 passing, 3,299 rushing and 530 yards receiving.
“That’s a dream, for your name to go down in the record books,” Story said. “For me to be so close, I know that I’ll have to push a little harder. If I get the record and I’m scoring more touchdowns, I know we’re winning as well. The way our defense has been playing, if we score we’re going to win. It means a lot to me.”
Story may be one of the most highly-touted football players in the state now, but he remembers a time when many doubted him.
Story started his high school career at receiver as older brother Trey handled quarterback duties, and once Trey graduated the younger Story changed positions. His rare athleticism helped him early in the transition, but it didn’t take long for him to prove he was fully capable of playing the position.
Lanett head coach Clifford Story — Kristian and Trey’s father — pinpointed the midway point of Kristian’s sophomore season as the point when it was clear his middle son could be something special.
“(It was) because of the things he was able to do even in big games. He never seems like he’s rattled after he makes a mistake and knows he’s going to have to face me on the sidelines. He’s learned how to accept the things I’m going to say and move on,” Clifford said. “In his sophomore year, I started seeing him make plays with his feet and how he was able to keep his eyes downfield and make throws.”
Quae Houston, Story’s teammate and best friend, recalled a specific moment from the 2017 season in which he knew his quarterback was one of a kind. The Panthers were playing Sulligent in the Class 2A semifinals, and Story reared back and fired a pass to Terrion Truitt when Houston noticed something odd.
The ball whistled.
“He threw this wheel (route), and when he threw it the ball whistled. I heard it,” Houston said. “Terrion caught it, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s different.’ When he throws it, it doesn’t even look like he’s trying. There will be so much on it.”
Story led the Panthers to a state title at the end of his sophomore year then followed it with an impressive 2018 campaign. The offseason prior to his senior year should have been spent just shoring up the little things in his game; instead, Story was on the mend.
Story had surgery for a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder after Lanett’s basketball season, which meant he was out for the spring and most of the summer. Story was limited to about 15 throws per day as he grew stronger, but that didn’t keep him from sharpening parts of his play such as his footwork.
Story was limited in his number of throws until about Lanett’s third game, although he made plenty of plays in the Panthers’ victories over Valley and LaFayette. Soon enough, he could tell he was back to where he was pre-injury.
“At first when I was throwing, I wouldn’t say it hurt but I knew my limitations on how I was throwing the ball. I knew how it used to jump out of my hand,” Story said. “When I threw the ball one time against LaFayette, it was a fade in the end zone to Larontavious Hurtson. When I threw that ball, I was like, ‘OK, I’m back. Now I feel it.’ I felt it. It felt really good to me to know I was back.”
The Lanett coaches let Story loose, and his play has spoken for itself. Through 10 games, Story has 1,952 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions along with 84 carries for 832 yards and nine touchdowns. That doesn’t even include his efforts on the other side, where he has regularly helped a Panthers’ defense that is only giving up 6.8 points per game.
Clifford has never been one to overvalue statistics, but he admitted it would be special if Story is able to set even one of the two records he’s approaching. Clifford said if his son accomplishes the feat at home, he is prepared to stop play in order to present him with a game ball and soak in the moment.
“I’m not a real emotional guy, but for him to be able to do that and to be mentioned, I would probably get emotional. I’ll let him know how happy I am and how appreciative I am of the things he’s brought to this program not only as my son but as a football player,” Clifford said. “I knew when he was growing up that he was special because he was so competitive. He didn’t want to get beat at nothing, and that’s how he still is today.
“At the end of the day, those are the things you want as a competitor — just to hate losing.”
Story is eager to re-write the record books, especially given all the work he’s put into his game and the obstacles he overcame. Still, Story’s primary objective remains the same: leading the Panthers to the Promised Land one more time and leaving Lanett as a champion.
“I’ve been playing with all these guys since we were really young. I saw what the last state championship did for the city. It boosted the city. You could just tell the vibe around the whole city after we did what we did,” Story said. “I want that feeling back. It’s the best feeling in the world. For us to get it, that means all that hard work and everything we did over the summer, the spring and throughout the season wasn’t done for no reason.”
