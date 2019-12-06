One day after earning Class 1A title game MVP honors and leading the Lanett Panthers to their second state title in three years, senior quarterback Kristian Story added some more hardware to his collection.
Story was named the Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year on Friday after finishing his senior season with a perfect 14-0 record. Story joins a long list of accomplished football players who took home the award in their home state, including Emmitt Smith in Florida, Matthew Stafford in Texas and Christian McCaffrey in Colorado.
"It means the world," Story said. "I was always told I could never accomplish these things because of where I got to school, but God had a different plan."
Story receives the award after a spectacular 2019 season. The Alabama commit threw for 2,865 passing yards and 35 touchdowns and also ran for 1,293 rushing yards and 17 scores. His efforts this fall helped him set two AHSAA state records for total touchdowns in a career as well as total yards gained in a career.
Story arguably saved his best for last in the Panthers’ state title game matchup with Mars Hill Bible. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Story went off against the defending state champions, throwing for a Class 1A title game-record 249 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 110 yards and two scores.
Story also recovered an onside kick, recovered a Mars Hill fumble and made the game-sealing interception in the Panther’s 41-30 victory.
OH. MY. GOODNESS. Kristian Story is doing Kristian Story things again, this time on a 52-yard rushing TD. XP no good. Lanett leads Mars Hill Bible 34-22 4:01 3Q #OASuper7 pic.twitter.com/ljoKpdb0BV— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) December 5, 2019
Story finished his high school career with 13,218 total yards and 175 total touchdowns.
"It really hasn't hit me yet. When I get to the locker room, it'll probably hit me because I'm like, 'I'm taking my uniform off for the last time,'" Story said after the victory. "It was very significant to me. It was my last time out there with my brothers. I just wanted to end it on a good note and not go home sad thinking our season was in vain. It was a great feeling."
