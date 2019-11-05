Lanett vs. Billingsley high school football

Lanett quarterback Kristian Story (4) carries the ball during the Lanett vs. Billingsley high school football game at Morgan-Washburn Stadium in Lanett on Oct. 24.

With the start of the playoffs looming, the Lanett Panthers are being eyed as one of the Class 1A teams to beat per the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s final regular season poll.

Lanett moved up to No. 2 in its respective classification this week by passing Sweet Water, which lost to Pike County on Friday. The Panthers are 9-0 entering the postseason and ended the regular season by beating Billingsley 56-0 on Oct. 24.

Lanett is one of seven area schools ranked in this week’s poll. Central-Phenix City and Auburn stayed steady at No. 2 and No. 10 in Class 7A, Opelika remained No. 5 in 6A, Reeltown moved up one spot to No. 6 in 2A, Chambers Academy is still No. 5 and Glenwood dropped to No. 10 in AISA.

No other local teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points can be found on the Scoreboard page on 3B:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. McGill-Toolen (18); 10-0; 261

2. Central-Phenix City (5); 9-1; 220

3. Thompson; 8-1; 176

4. James Clemens; 8-2; 151

5. Hoover; 8-2; 150

6. Prattville; 8-2; 100

7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 96

8. Vestavia Hills; 7-3; 53

9. Theodore; 8-2; 48

10. Auburn; 7-3; 33

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (8-2) 12, Florence (6-4) 6, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 4, Austin (7-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (21); 10-0; 270

2. Muscle Shoals (2); 10-0; 213

3. Pinson Valley; 7-2; 177

4. Oxford; 9-1; 144

5. Opelika; 8-1; 143

6. Hueytown; 9-1; 116

7. Helena; 9-1; 94

8. Blount; 8-2; 72

9. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2; 51

10. Gardendale; 7-3; 11

Others receiving votes: Dothan (8-2) 8, Eufaula (8-2) 6, Fort Payne (8-2) 2, St. Paul's (7-3) 2, Bessemer City (8-2) 1, Stanhope Elmore (8-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (22); 10-0; 273

2. Bibb Co. (1); 10-0; 209

3. Pleasant Grove; 9-1; 157

4. Central-Clay Co.; 8-2; 135

5. Etowah; 9-1; 129

6. Briarwood; 9-1; 109

7. Ramsay; 8-2; 108

8. Faith-Mobile; 10-0; 101

9. Mortimer Jordan; 8-2; 50

10. Madison Co.; 8-2; 21

Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-2) 9, Alexandria (7-2) 4, Sylacauga (8-2) 4, Scottsboro (8-2) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (23); 9-0; 276

2. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-0; 202

3. American Chr.; 9-1; 169

4. Northside; 9-1; 163

5. Jacksonville; 8-2; 145

6. Andalusia; 7-3; 95

7. Lincoln; 8-2; 75

8. Deshler; 7-3; 65

9. Fayette Co.; 8-2; 52

10. Fairview; 8-2; 28

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 17, Oneonta (7-3) 7, Anniston (6-4) 4, Hokes Bluff (7-3) 4, Good Hope (8-2) 3, Handley (6-4) 2, St. John Paul II (8-2) 2, Williamson (7-3) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (19); 10-0; 261

2. Pike Co. (4); 10-0; 218

3. Randolph Co.; 9-1; 171

4. Flomaton; 9-1; 148

5. Piedmont; 9-1; 137

6. Walter Wellborn; 9-1; 117

7. Pike Road; 10-0; 108

8. Providence Chr.; 9-1; 63

9. Susan Moore; 10-0; 51

10. St. James; 9-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (8-2) 4, Winfield (7-3) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 10-0; 273

2. Ohatchee (1); 9-0; 205

3. Collinsville; 9-1; 168

4. Red Bay; 10-0; 148

5. Luverne; 10-0; 143

6. Reeltown; 9-1; 94

7. Ranburne; 9-1; 84

8. Leroy; 8-2; 83

9. Addison; 8-2; 59

10. Aliceville; 8-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Ariton (8-2) 14, Highland Home (3-7*) 8, Cottage Hill (8-2) 2, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (7-3) 1.

*--Record includes six forfeit losses.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 10-0; 272

2. Lanett; 9-0; 198

3. Isabella; 10-0; 170

4. Sweet Water (1); 8-1; 156

5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 125

6. Decatur Heritage; 10-0; 118

7. Brantley; 9-1; 83

8. South Lamar; 9-1; 59

9. Maplesville; 8-2; 50

10. Millry; 9-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Pickens Co. (8-2) 33, Donoho (8-1) 4, Waterloo (8-2) 3, Elba (7-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (17); 6-2; 258

2. Crenshaw Chr. (6); 9-0; 213

3. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 174

4. Wilcox Aca.; 9-1; 137

5. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 133

6. Monroe Aca.; 8-2; 122

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-3; 99

8. Southern Aca.; 7-1; 67

9. Edgewood; 8-2; 49

10. Glenwood; 7-3; 30

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (7-2) 17, Escambia Aca. (7-3) 12.

