Lee-Scott Academy announced Buster Daniel as the Warriors’ new head football coach on Tuesday. Daniel replaces Robert Johnson, who resigned in March to take over at Montgomery Academy, his alma mater.
"On behalf of the board of trustees, it is my pleasure to welcome Coach Buster Daniel and his family to Lee-Scott Academy as the varsity football head coach and physical education Teacher. LSA enjoys a proud tradition of football success and Coach Daniel is the right leader to continue this tradition of excellence," Lee-Scott head of school Stan Cox said in a statement. "Thanks to athletic directors William Johnson and Corye Ivatt for conducting an exhaustive search to identify the best candidate to lead our football program.
"I am confident that coach Buster Daniel will uphold the high standards of Lee-Scott football."
Daniel arrives in Auburn after serving as Valley’s head football coach for the past three seasons. Daniel took over a Rams program that was fresh off a 1-9 season and quickly got the team back into contention by winning two games in his first season before winning five games in 2018. The 2018 squad also broke a four-year playoff drought for the program.
Daniel’s last season at his alma mater proved to be his most successful. Valley posted a 7-5 record — marking its highest win total since 2011 — and won the region championship for the first time in eight years. The Rams then one-upped themselves by winning their first game of the Class 5A state playoffs before ultimately falling to Ramsay on the road.
Daniel leaves Valley with a record of 14-19 and two trips to the postseason in three seasons.
Prior to taking over at Valley, Daniel spent 22 years as an assistant coach at Opelika and served in several different capacities during that time, including tight ends coach, offensive line coach, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.
During Daniel’s time in Opelika, the Bulldogs won 199 games, captured 10 region championships and made the postseason 19 times.
Daniel takes over a Warriors program that is fresh off a bounceback 2019 campaign. After going winless in the 2018 season, Lee-Scott snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 42-24 victory over Fort Dale Academy in Week 2 then put together a five-win regular season to take AISA Region 1-AAA’s fourth and final playoff seed.
Lee-Scott’s season ended in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs with a 45-27 loss to Monroe Academy.
Daniel’s replacement at Valley, meanwhile, will step into a challenging situation with the Rams moving up to Class 6A and joining the same region as Opelika, Carver-Montgomery, Eufaula, Sidney Lanier, Lee-Montgomery, Park Crossing and Russell County. That coach, however, will have plenty of young talent to work with, including rising junior quarterback KD Hutchinson and rising junior running back BJ Baker.
Neither Daniel nor Lee-Scott athletic director William Johnson have responded to a request for comment at this time.
