The Lee-Scott Academy football team has been road warriors this fall, as the squad’s first four games were all played away from Judd Scott Field. Tonight, the Warriors finally return home for a non-region matchup that the community is highly anticipating.
Lee-Scott (2-2, 1-1) hosts Pike Liberal Arts (1-4, 0-2) in the first of four home games for the Warriors this fall. The game is not only Lee-Scott’s first home game under first-year head coach Robert Johnson, but it also serves as the Warriors’ homecoming game.
Lee-Scott is fresh off a bye week that followed a dramatic 28-20 victory over region foe Morgan Academy. The Warriors found themselves down 20-7 at halftime before Wilks Fisher, Mailon Reese and Thomas Whatley helped the offense come charging back with 21 unanswered second-half points.
Johnson credited the trio as well as John Allers, Carson Granberry and the entire Lee-Scott offensive and defensive lines for helping the Warriors get off to a 2-2 start. Lee-Scott rode the big win into a bye week in which Johnson felt like his players continued moving in the right direction.
“We're a program still starving for wins and victories. We don't take any of those lightly at all. It was a big deal,” Johnson said. “The bye week was very beneficial to us. We were able to heal a few bumps and bruises that the kids had. We gave them Tuesday off and Friday off. We worked them pretty hard the other days. The kids have come back kind of energized this week.”
Johnson said the players were able to max out in the weight room during the bye week, and their new personal bests back up his belief that they are still getting better and better. Johnson hopes his Warriors continue that growth against Pike, the team that beat the Warriors 35-0 last season.
Johnson spoke highly of Pike quarterback Drew Nelson, a left-handed sophomore who has good presence in the pocket and also runs well. Johnson also pointed out wide receiver Chip Faircloth, receivers/running backs Davis Allen and Connor Cox and defensive lineman Ja'Quavian Johnson as players Lee-Scott has to watch out for.
“At Pike, of course they're always going to be well coached. Gene Allen does a great job over there. He's going to be a Hall of Fame coach with a state championship at Greenville,” Johnson said. “Those are the things that really stick out against you. Their defense is very aggressive. Hopefully, we can block them up and maintain some blocks to give our running backs some holes to run through.”
Johnson explained Lee-Scott has to win the line of scrimmage in order to get above .500 for the first time since November 2017. He stressed the importance of maintaining blocks for Reese, Whatley and the rest of the Warriors’ rushing attack, and he called on the offense to take care of the football.
The Warriors tangle with the Patriots two weeks before an important region game against Tuscaloosa Academy. Although tonight’s non-region game will have no bearing on whether or not Lee-Scott makes the playoffs, Johnson believes getting another victory would be huge for what the Warriors are trying to accomplish.
“You do all this work to play the games, and each game you're playing to win. This would be a huge game,” Johnson said. “We'd actually get above .500 — which would be a big deal — plus it's the first home game. All of those things would go into kind of keep the momentum rolling. It would be very influential for our football team.”
