Everything that could go wrong practically went wrong for the Lee-Scott Warriors last season. Now with a new head coach roaming the sidelines, the Warriors are determined to prove last year’s disappointment was not the start of the new norm.
Lee-Scott endured its first winless season in 33 years last fall, but it’s a new chapter for the Warriors in 2019. New head coach Robert Johnson and players Riley Ketchum and Thomas Whatley discussed the bright future of the program during High School Football Media Days.
Johnson, who comes to Lee-Scott after an eight-year run at Tuscaloosa Academy, sees last season’s 0-11 campaign as nothing more than the product of a perfect storm. Despite that disheartening season, Johnson has seen nothing but positives from his new players.
“The kids have really bought into what we're doing in the weight room. We're much, much stronger than what we were just a few months ago,” Johnson said. “I do think an advantage we're going to have in our league is going to be numbers. We've probably got 25-30 kids that can contribute to any team in our league. When you've got that many guys playing, hopefully we can be fresh throughout the whole game, keep our kids safer, keep our kids more motivated and excited.”
Johnson watched Lee-Scott’s 2018 season from afar and attributed the issues to a critical combination of injuries, transfers and a small senior class. The Warriors have a small senior class again in 2019, but Johnson has been pleased by their commitment so far.
Johnson has the challenge of replacing Robert Maddox, a coaching veteran who led the Warriors’ program for the last 13 seasons. Despite the new face leading the way, the Warriors haven’t missed a beat.
“(The buy-in) is gigantic. You're only as good as your seniors,” Johnson said. “We've got some great senior leadership. You're just not going to have success without that great leadership. Nick Saban's most talented team was probably that 2010 team where they lost three ballgames. It just didn't click for them.
“It's not all about just talent — it's about what you make of that talent.”
Whatley is an important part of the talent that Johnson hopes rises to the challenge this year. Johnson expects Whatley to be the Warriors’ primary ball carrier, which means he’ll be tasked with helping revive an offense that averaged 7.1 points per game last fall.
Despite the difficulty of jumpstarting the offense, Whatley is among the Warriors players just itching to prove themselves to the rest of the AISA.
“It's been very exciting. We've got all our friends playing. We've got a lot of people. It's going to be fun. Everybody's buying in,” Whatley said. “(The offseason work has been) hard. He's a great coach and puts us through a lot of work. I like it a lot. I'm just trying to get better, and he's really good at that.”
Ketchum, who plays center and on the defensive line, said the offseason has been very different yet still enjoyable.
Ketchum explained the excitement among the players was one of the main differences entering 2019. Like Whatley, Ketchum pointed to the roster size and the fact that the new faces aren’t concerned with what happened last year. Instead, they’re focused on making 2019 count.
“Having a lot more teammates is a lot more fun,” Ketchum said. “I'm very excited. I haven't played a full season in a few years, so I'm looking forward to that.
Johnson has quickly settled in at Lee-Scott and is not hiding his excitement about the team’s facilities or their new equipment, which was made possible in part by the contributions from the parents.
The players have shown Johnson they’re eager to do what it takes to win, which is one of the important steps to returning the Warriors’ program to relevancy in the state.
“I think I've got a battle-hard group. I can see it in their eyes — they are thirsty and they are hungry. That's a tough combination to beat,” Johnson said. “I think there's a lot of unknowns. The good news is I think there's a lot of potential there. I'm pretty excited about that.”