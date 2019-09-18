Lee-Scott head coach Robert Johnson knew that in order for the Warriors to bounce back after a winless 2018 season, the team had to have players consistently step up. Senior fullback Thomas Whatley has answered that challenge and then some.
Whatley has been a crucial part of the Warriors’ turnaround in 2019 as the team vies for a playoff spot in AISA’s Region 1-AAA. Through four games, the senior has taken 47 carries for 372 yards — an average of 7.9 yards per carry — for two touchdowns. He has also gotten involved in the passing game, making five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson explained Whatley has a lot of responsibilities, from carrying the ball to blocking for his teammates to effectively selling to the defense he’s the one with the football. Despite the tall order, Whatley continues to provide Lee-Scott with what it needs.
“He's been a big leader for us as a captain and just as a guy that works hard in the weight room and leading our offense,” Johnson said. “We ask a lot out of the fullback, and he's done well in all those roles. I think he's really picked up the offensive line in trying to get those guys going. He's been very big for our team. He's been instrumental.”
Whatley embraces his role with the Warriors, especially considering how much success he and the team have had so far. The enjoyable season is a far cry from last year, when it seemed like the Warriors couldn’t catch a single break.
“It's great. It's so much fun,” Whatley said. “It's totally different. We're all working together. Everyone's doing their jobs. Everyone is playing great. It's just really good to watch and fun to watch.”
Whatley and his teammates had a tough task in the offseason in getting used to Johnson, who took over as head coach after the retirement of Robert Maddox. Johnson needed the buy-in from the upperclassmen in order to get the team going in the right direction, and Whatley was just one of the Warriors’ seniors who went all in.
According to senior offensive lineman Riley Ketchum, it wasn’t hard to understand why Whatley wanted it so badly.
“There's a lot of determination on the team to make sure what happened last year doesn't happen again. Thomas really didn't like the way last year turned out,” Ketchum said. “He's doing his best to make sure this year doesn't turn out that way.”
Whatley was determined to answer any challenge thrown down in the summer as Johnson worked the Warriors into shape. The long, hot days were trying for every Lee-Scott player, but those efforts are already paying dividends.
The Warriors are 2-2 so far this season thanks in part to an offense that is averaging 21 points per game, nearly two touchdowns better per contest than last fall.
Lee-Scott showed off its offense last week against Morgan Academy, overcoming a 20-7 halftime deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points to take a dramatic 28-20 win. Whatley played his part in the comeback, rushing for 160 yards and one touchdown while also contributing a touchdown reception.
“His contributions were gigantic. Both (touchdowns) were big. He also had two big runs to get us down into scoring range. The two big runs really kind of set some things up for us,” Johnson said. “You win with players, and he's definitely a player. The Morgan Academy coach before the game was real complimentary of him, saying he's a really good ballplayer. He definitely is.”
Lee-Scott’s win over Morgan Academy — which won 9 games in 2018 and finished second in the region — has the Warriors thinking about the postseason. Making the playoffs again would be a fitting reward for Whatley and the other seniors who stuck together after a tough junior year in order to get the program back on track.
Whatley knows Lee-Scott making the playoffs means he and his teammates have to win more games against some of AISA’s best teams, but he doesn’t plan on backing down. He keeps the same attitude when he gets the ball in his hands, even when he’s staring face-to-face with a would-be tackler.
“I just run over whoever's in front of me. I'm not scared of anything,” Whatley said. “Whoever is in my way, I just try and run over them.”
