For eight years, Robert Johnson led the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights onto the field on Friday nights in the fall. Tonight, he’ll welcome his former team when they arrive in Auburn to play an important region game.
Johnson’s Lee-Scott Academy Warriors (4-2, 1-0) host Tuscaloosa Academy (4-3, 2-0) at Judd Scott Field in the first matchup between the teams since Johnson left Tuscaloosa for Lee-Scott this offseason. Lee-Scott could clinch a playoff berth with a win, but doing so would mean beating the team that sits first in the AISA’s Region 1-AAA.
The Warriors enter the game on a two-game winning streak, the latest being a 33-30 thriller over Northside Methodist. Lee-Scott saw big plays from several players — including Thomas Whatley, Garrett Keller, Patrick Futch and Mailon Reese — on offense last Friday before eventually draining the clock to seal the victory.
“I was really proud of our guys. We faced some adversity with some injuries early, and the kids kind of just had to find a way to win. Our offensive line dominated. We really ran the ball very, very well. Our defense made stops when we had to,” Johnson said. “We were up at halftime, and then they came back and got the lead. We could have packed it up and quit, but instead we kind of dug our heels in and made some plays.”
Lee-Scott’s ability to stick to it has been evident in several of its games this season, with the Northside game being the most recent. The Warriors have won back-to-back non-region games, but now they face the challenge of playing one of AISA’s best.
Johnson credited Tuscaloosa for having a big defensive front featuring players such as MaCaleb Madden, Jamal Darien and Luke Gatewood. He also said the Knights have an extremely deep receiving corps thanks to Carson Woods, Jaylon Stevenson, Phil McDuff and Kevin McNeal.
Johnson understandably still has a lot of ties to Tuscaloosa, where he won 61 games and the 2012 AAA state championship over none other than Lee-Scott. At the same time, he stressed it’s easy enough to just concentrate on what his Warriors need to do against the Knights.
“Obviously, I know many of those guys. They’ve got about six new kids playing, but I know most of those guys and most all of the coaches besides one or two. I love those guys,” Johnson said. “When the game starts, it’s a game. You’ve got to play and do things and treat it the same. That’s what we’re trying to do this week. We haven’t done anything different or anything special.”
Johnson stressed being able to block the Knights’ defensive front and to slow down their receivers as crucial in Lee-Scott having a shot at a win. He also called for his offensive players to keep the chains moving and to break tackles in order to gain as many yards as possible.
“Look, in football it doesn’t matter what style of football you play. It literally comes down to blocking and tackling,” Johnson said. “It’s literally that simple. Bear Bryant said that years ago — it’s blocking and tackling, and it’s going to be that way forever.”
Lee-Scott is in excellent position to at least get the fourth playoff seed in its region, but the Warriors are not content in just barely making the postseason. Johnson and his players know they have a tough task ahead against Tuscaloosa, but winning would be monumental to their objective to host a playoff game.
“That would be a big game for us, to keep our win streak going and to win another region game,” Johnson said. “I know Tuscaloosa is on the west side of the state and we’re over here on the east side, but at the same time we’re kind of rivals. The kids kind of know each other through competition. Even though it’s three hours away, it’s a rivalry game.”
