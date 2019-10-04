Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the seventh week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Central-Phenix City at Enterprise
  • Benjamin Russell at Opelika
  • Tallassee at Valley
  • Bullock County at Beulah 
  • Montgomery Academy at Dadeville
  • LaFayette at Fayetteville
  • Reeltown at Thorsby
  • Glenwood at Southland (GA)
  • Harris County (GA) at Beauregard
  • Lee-Scott at Northside Methodist
  • Morgan Academy at Springwood​

