Welcome to the tenth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Bessemer Academy at Chambers Academy
  • Vigor at Opelika
  • Reeltown at Ranburne - Final: 27-26 Ranburne
  • Central-Phenix City at Auburn High
  • Smiths Station at Prattville
  • Beauregard at Tallassee - Final: 35-28 Tallassee
  • Charles Henderson at Valley
  • Dadeville at Prattville Christian - Final: 45-15 Dadeville
  • LaFayette at Horseshoe Bend - Final: 32-13 LaFayette
  • Verbena at Loachapoka
  • Wadley at Notasulga
  • Glenwood at Lee-Scott
  • Lakeside at Springwood

