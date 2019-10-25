Welcome to the tenth week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Bessemer Academy at Chambers Academy
- Vigor at Opelika
- Reeltown at Ranburne - Final: 27-26 Ranburne
- Central-Phenix City at Auburn High
- Smiths Station at Prattville
- Beauregard at Tallassee - Final: 35-28 Tallassee
- Charles Henderson at Valley
- Dadeville at Prattville Christian - Final: 45-15 Dadeville
- LaFayette at Horseshoe Bend - Final: 32-13 LaFayette
- Verbena at Loachapoka
- Wadley at Notasulga
- Glenwood at Lee-Scott
- Lakeside at Springwood
