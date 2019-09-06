Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the third week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Enterprise at Auburn
  • Smiths Station at Central-Phenix City
  • Opelika at Selma
  • Tallassee at Greenville
  • Valley at Beauregard
  • Beulah at Montgomery Academy
  • Dadeville at Southside Selma
  • Fayetteville at Reeltown
  • Vincent at LaFayette
  • Loachapoka at Billingsley
  • Lanett at Wadley
  • Notasulga at Autaugaville
  • Abbeville Christian at Chambers Academy
  • Glenwood at Deerfield Windsor (GA)
  • Lee-Scott at Edgewood Academy
  • Springwood at Lowndes Academy​

