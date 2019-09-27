Prep Blitz Logo (Centered)

Welcome to the sixth week of the 2019 high school football season. 

Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:

  • Minor at Auburn High
  • Beauregard at Catholic Montgomery
  • Chambers Academy at Springwood
  • Elmore County at Dadeville 
  • Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka
  • Lanett at Handley
  • Marbury at Valley
  • Notasulga at LaFayette
  • Park Crossing at Central-Phenix City
  • Pike Liberal Arts at Lee-Scott
  • Reeltown at Maplesville
  • Smiths Station at Stanhope Elmore

