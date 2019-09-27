Welcome to the sixth week of the 2019 high school football season.
Follow along below for updates from the games being played tonight:
- Minor at Auburn High
- Beauregard at Catholic Montgomery
- Chambers Academy at Springwood
- Elmore County at Dadeville
- Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka
- Lanett at Handley
- Marbury at Valley
- Notasulga at LaFayette
- Park Crossing at Central-Phenix City
- Pike Liberal Arts at Lee-Scott
- Reeltown at Maplesville
- Smiths Station at Stanhope Elmore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.