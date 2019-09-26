Whether Loachapoka’s Aaron Frazier is at quarterback making plays for the offense or at safety pulling down interceptions for the defense, the Indians expect the senior to deliver when the time comes.
Frazier has established himself as one of Loachapoka’s top playmakers during his time with the team. Frazier is in the middle of his third year as starting quarterback and has continued to progress even after adding safety responsibilities in 2018.
“He's been a guy who's been around a lot. I think he's probably been playing on the varsity since the ninth grade. We utilized him last year and put him on the defensive side and let him start playing safety. He's been doing a good job for us at safety,” Loachapoka head coach LC Cole said. “I think he's matured quite a bit since I've been here. I always give him gratitude. When you change coaches and you change offensive styles, then you wonder, 'Can this quarterback grasp what the next guy coming in (is doing)?’”
Frazier took to Cole’s offense quickly last season, but that wasn’t the only challenge the veteran head coach threw his way. After Steve Harris went down with an injury, Cole asked his quarterback to play defense at the varsity level for the first time.
Despite the challenge, Frazier accepted with no hesitation. Even as a junior, Frazier understood it was the kind of move a team’s leader needed to make.
“I knew it was going to be a challenge, me being on the field at all times. With us having small numbers, I had to do what Coach asked me to,” Frazier said. “There wasn't no ifs, ands or buts about it. I didn't have no choice but to get better.”
Frazier, who had played safety at the junior-high level, took to the position quickly and showed opposing offenses he was not someone worth testing. He was one of Region 4-1A’s interception leaders in 2018 and played a vital role in the team ending the season with four wins in its last six games.
Frazier used the offseason to get better at both positions and went to several college camps to learn as much as he could. Frazier said his focus was mostly improving his technique at safety in order to give him a better chance of playing at the next level.
Frazier hasn’t wasted any time in putting those improvements on display this season. Frazier has four interceptions through five games, once again proving himself to be one of the region’s best.
Frazier said his secret is to think like a quarterback and to not let any receiver get behind him. Senior defensive lineman and linebacker Kengsley Bailey made it clear he’s never surprised when No. 1 makes a big play for the Indians’ defense.
“I know there's going to be a pick. They know not to throw the football,” Bailey said. “With him just playing, other than catching picks he's going to come up and get a hit, too. He's going to come up and lay into someone.”
Bailey also plays offensive line for Loachapoka and has seen Frazier’s leadership skills up close countless times.
Whenever an Indians’ offensive lineman misses an assignment and Frazier gets hit or sacked, Bailey said there’s no sign of bitterness from the quarterback. Instead, Frazier focuses on the next play and urges the entire offense to get going again.
“He's a great leader. He leads by example. If you don't have nobody to lead the team, then what is the team?” Bailey said. “As a player, as a teammate and (outside football), he's a good person.”
Frazier is coming off a two-touchdown performance in Loachapoka’s win over Autaugaville, the Indians’ first victory of 2019. Cole said Frazier was sharper than he’s ever seen him at quarterback on a night in which Frazier used pinpoint accuracy to throw a long touchdown in the 36-16 victory.
Frazier has the Indians in contention as they prepare for a non-region game against Horseshoe Bend on Friday before a must-win region game against Notasulga next Thursday.
Frazier and his teammates’ main objective is to lead Loachapoka to the postseason for the first time since 2013. If he continues his stellar play on both sides of the ball, the Indians just might make it happen.
“(Our goal is to) make the playoffs. It started last week, so we have to keep going,” Frazier said. “In order for us to make the playoffs, we are in the same situation every year. That's to beat our rival, Notasulga. That's what we've got to do.”
