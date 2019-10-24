LOACHAPOKA — Demontrey Moore wasted little in making his Senior Night a memorable one. The Loachapoka running back showed his explosive ability on Thursday night’s opening kickoff and raced 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Indians (4-6, 2-4) used that kickoff and a fast start to roll to a 33-8 win over Verbena (2-7, 0-6) in front of their Senior Night crowd.
“It felt real good to start the game like that,” Moore said. “You always want to give the crowd energy on the first run. Everyone wants to score first and it felt good.”
Despite knowing that the season would be over after this game, Moore and his classmates wanted to put on a show in their final game wearing a Loachapoka football jersey.
“We wanted to get out here, just go fast and get momentum on our side,” Moore said.
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out on Verbena’s first possession, Moore got into the end zone again. The senior accounted for all 40 yards with five carries on the drive and capped it with a 12-yard touchdown sprint for a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Indian offense stalled with a fumble on the next drive, but the defense held strong and forced a four-and-out.
Penalties and a bad snap had Loachapoka backed up with a second-and-26, but Moore got his first carry since the touchdown and made it count again. A 32-yard rush moved the chains before an 11-yard carry moved them once more.
Senior quarterback Aaron Frazier faked the give to Moore on the next play and was able to walk into the end zone untouched from 19 yards out. The score put the Indians up 20-0 despite a missed extra point with 8:40 left in the first half.
Verbena, who had been shut out in its previous six games, saw the frustration build on the next drive.
The Red Devils looked to have broken free with their own kick return for a touchdown, but instead saw it called back on a penalty. The Indians forced a punt and Loachapoka junior Terry Robinson blocked the kick and scooped it up for a 15-yard touchdown return.
With the 27-0 lead and not wanting to run up the score, Loachapoka coach L.C. Cole rested Moore and with a first-and-goal, he allowed the final 40 seconds of the half expire without running a play.
Moore got back in for the first drive of the second half as a running clock was triggered. The senior capped his night with a two-yard touchdown run. Moore finished the game with 115 yards on just 10 carries with two rushing scores and the kickoff return for a touchdown.
That score was the end of the night for the Loachapoka starters and from there the defense closed the deal.
“It feels great, but it is tough to see it come to an end,” Frazier said. “It wasn’t the best ending, but it was still a great season with my brothers. I love every single one of them.”
Frazier says the community support is what made his career at Loachapoka so special.
“It is just the support,” Frazier said. “Everybody is family.”
Verbena ended a six-game streak of being shutout with a short touchdown run by freshman quarterback Jarod Quinn and a 2-point conversion.
Cole was happy that the Indians were able to send their seniors out with a big win.
“I am happy with the way everything ended,” Cole said. “It sets a good point for us coming into next year.”
Cole hopes his young players feed off this finish and attack the weight room.
“This offseason, I want them to get stronger,” Cole said. “Get in the weight room, lift those weights, get a little quicker and get tougher.”
Senior tight end Qunci Nelms says that in addition to improving over the next few years, he hopes his younger teammates soak up the opportunity to be an Indian.
“I remember my ninth-grade year, those seniors told me, ‘it is going to go by like that,’ and I didn’t believe them,” Nelms said. “Now I’m a senior and I’m gone.”
Loachapoka 27, Verbena 0
V — 0 0 0 8 — 8
L — 14 13 6 0 — 33
First Quarter
L — Demontrey Moore 75-yd kick return (XP good); 11:50
L — Moore 12-yd run (XP good); 6:20
Second Quarter
L — Aaron Frazier 19-yd run (XP missed); 8:40
L — Terry Robinson 15-yd blocked punt return; 6:20
Third Quarter
L — Moore 2-yd run (kick failed); 6:00
Fourth Quarter
V — Jarod Quinn 5-yd run (2-pt); 1:09
