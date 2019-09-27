Loachapoka vs. Notasulga

Loachapoka quarterback Aaron Frazier takes a snap on the Indians' first drive. Loachapoka vs. Notasulga on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Loachapoka.

LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka scored touchdowns on its first four drives, and used a hot start to beat Horseshoe Bend 38-20 on Friday night.

The win marks Loachapoka’s second straight after four losses to start the season.

Aaron Frazier hit Tyrell Pierce for a 29-yard touchdown to open the day’s scoring, then rushed in two more first-quarter scores as the Indians built 26-0 lead going into the second frame.

Indians head coach L.C. Cole said Loachapoka entered the game hoping to get out to a lead and put Horseshoe Bend behind and in position to move away from its triple option.

Frazier and the Indians did just that.

Loachapoka led 26-6 at the half and 38-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Loachapoka is set to return to Class 1A-Region 4 play next week against rival Notasulga.

Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20

HBS - 0 6 0 14 - 20

LHS - 26 0 12 0 - 38

1st Quarter

LHS - Pierce 39-yard reception from Frazier (XP no good), 7:37

LHS - Frazier 1-yard run (XP no good), 4:11

LHS- Hutchinson 30-yard run (XP no good), 2:26

LHS Frazier 1-yard run (2 point try good), 0:29

2nd Quarter

HBS- Johnson 3-yard run (XP no good), 8:38

3rd Quarter

LHS - Hutchinson 14-yard run (XP no good), 8:37

LHS - Hutchinson 2-yard run (XP no good), 0:46

4th Quarter

HBS - Johnson 1-yard run (2 point try good), 7:12

HBS - Tidwell 2-yard run (XP no good), 3:40

