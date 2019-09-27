LOACHAPOKA — Loachapoka scored touchdowns on its first four drives, and used a hot start to beat Horseshoe Bend 38-20 on Friday night.
The win marks Loachapoka’s second straight after four losses to start the season.
Aaron Frazier hit Tyrell Pierce for a 29-yard touchdown to open the day’s scoring, then rushed in two more first-quarter scores as the Indians built 26-0 lead going into the second frame.
Indians head coach L.C. Cole said Loachapoka entered the game hoping to get out to a lead and put Horseshoe Bend behind and in position to move away from its triple option.
Frazier and the Indians did just that.
Loachapoka led 26-6 at the half and 38-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Loachapoka is set to return to Class 1A-Region 4 play next week against rival Notasulga.
After forcing a three and out to start the game the offense march down the field on an 80-yard drive to go up 6-0 after quarterback Aaron Frazier hit wide receiver Tyrell Pierce for a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Frazier’s touchdown toss to Pierce capped an 80-yard scoring drive, kick-started with a three-and-out forced by the Loachapoka defense.
On the Indians’ next drive Frazier capped off a six-yard, 69-yard drive with his first rushing touchdown of the day.
Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20
HBS - 0 6 0 14 - 20
LHS - 26 0 12 0 - 38
1st Quarter
LHS - Pierce 39-yard reception from Frazier (XP no good), 7:37
LHS - Frazier 1-yard run (XP no good), 4:11
LHS- Hutchinson 30-yard run (XP no good), 2:26
LHS Frazier 1-yard run (2 point try good), 0:29
2nd Quarter
HBS- Johnson 3-yard run (XP no good), 8:38
3rd Quarter
LHS - Hutchinson 14-yard run (XP no good), 8:37
LHS - Hutchinson 2-yard run (XP no good), 0:46
4th Quarter
HBS - Johnson 1-yard run (2 point try good), 7:12
HBS - Tidwell 2-yard run (XP no good), 3:40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.