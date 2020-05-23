Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LEE...EASTERN ELMORE... NORTHWESTERN BULLOCK...MACON...SOUTHERN TALLAPOOSA...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT... AT 912 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG WINDS STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM NEAR WELONA TO ECLECTIC TO NEAR FRANKLIN TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF UNION SPRINGS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AUBURN, ALEXANDER CITY, TUSKEGEE, WETUMPKA, TALLASSEE, UNION SPRINGS, DADEVILLE, NOTASULGA, MILSTEAD, ECLECTIC, SHORTER, FRANKLIN, MARTIN DAM, SANTUCK, LAKE TUSKEGEE, TUSKEGEE NATIONAL FOREST, WAUGH, DEXTER, LIVERPOOL AND LIBERTY CITY.