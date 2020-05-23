The AHSAA’s announcement on Thursday that member schools could resume summer activities starting June 1 accelerated the schedule for several area football teams as they build toward the 2020 season this fall. But even with a timeline to work with, the majority of the coaches remain committed to being methodical in their return during the pandemic.
Several local coaches outlined their plans after the AHSAA bumped up its calendar by one week following Governor Kay Ivey’s further re-opening of the state Thursday. While the dates vary as far as when the teams will reunite for the first time, the sentiment among the coaches was clear: they want to limit risk as much as possible while still preparing for the fall.
“In the beginning I was nervous. I really was thinking that we weren’t going to be able to have a season. I was telling my wife, ‘I don’t know what I’ll do without football.’ At the end of the day, I would rather lose a season than lose a life, to be totally honest with you,” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “But we’ll be able to get back on track it looks like if everybody follows protocol and we can keep the numbers down. If we can keep programs safe, then I feel like we’ll be headed in the right direction of getting everything started back on time and be able to have a football season.”
Story said he is planning to meet with his superintendent and principal this coming week to nail down a plan, but generally he expects his team to come back together on June 1 or in the days soon after. Story’s main focus as far as guidelines go is ensuring the defending Class 1A state champions have the proper items to take players’ temperatures and to effectively clean any equipment used.
As part of Chambers County — which as of Saturday morning had 330 cases and 23 deaths — Lanett’s team members know too well how dangerous the coronavirus is. For Story, the key is keeping his players’ health as the priority and being flexible in the days, weeks and months ahead.
“It’s extremely important because there are lives at stake. To me, I’m just thinking with COVID-19 overall that it’s still out here and it’s not gone away yet,” Story said. “As far as I know, we haven’t gotten a vaccine, so we still have to make sure we’re practicing all the guidelines and the safety precautions they’ve presented to us. You just can’t take it for granted just because you’re able to get back in and start doing some normal things you’ve been doing related to the game.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got lives at stake, so you’ve got to make sure you’re doing everything possible to make sure and prevent anything happening in your program.”
Like Story, Auburn High’s Adam Winegarden is eyeing a meeting with athletic director Dan Norton as the point where his plans for the team will truly become cemented. While the plans are not definite, Winegarden is also aiming for the earliest day possible to help the team get caught up with the season closing in.
Winegarden applauded his players and assistant coaches for being problem solvers during the last few months. Even though the Tigers have still put in plenty of work, Winegarden expects his team — as well as most others — to spend the first few weeks back playing catch-up.
“I think the first thing that we’re going to do is really check what their level of conditioning is,” Winegarden said. “Normally, we would have had them through the entire offseason program and through spring practice, so we would have a good idea of what their conditioning is at this point. I really envision a lot of what we do to begin with will be much more condition-oriented than skillwork. I think that’s going to be critical for us moving forward.”
The AHSAA had initially pointed to June 8 as its start date, and even after the association updated its timeline Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said the Bulldogs are sticking with that date.
Speakman explained there is paperwork that still needs to be gathered for many of his players that the coaches couldn’t get during the stay-at-home period, and trying to collect it during the week of Memorial Day would be a difficult task. Instead, the team is sticking with its plan and preparing every way possible to hit the ground running at that time.
Speakman explained there will be several significant changes with their offseason activities; for example, only 16 players will be allowed in the weight room at once compared to roughly 48 at a time before. The third-year Bulldogs head coach doesn’t expect quite as much football work early on, which will harken back to an earlier era of the game.
“It’s just exciting just to have at least a start date. The good thing was that start date just got pushed up further if you want to use it. That’s been a big positive of finally having a time,” Speakman said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s going to be like it was in the mid-‘90s when all you did was show up, run, lift and go home. Anybody that either played or coached back then will know what we’re doing.
“All these young guys aren’t going to know how to act when all you get to do is run, lift and maybe throw a little bit to your group. Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s that’s how it was done — there wasn’t a football even allowed on the field.”
Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton might feel rushed to get the team together after just being promoted to the position last week, but that’s far from the case. Instead, Newton remains content with his target date of June 15 or the week after and will instead utilize Zoom and other technology until then.
Newton said the team plans to alternate offensive and defensive players between the school’s two gyms and are in the process of acquiring the proper masks and gloves for them. Like the rest of the area coaches, Newton is eager to be back with his time and also aims to keep their health as his top priority.
“The thing is, everybody is ready to go. The kids, they’re ready to go, too. They haven’t seen me since March and haven’t seen their friends since March. They’re ready to come together and get back that brotherhood and bond that football builds and sports bring,” Newton said. “They’re ready to go, and also you’re ready also as a coach. You’re ready, but in your mind you have to also realize that safety is first.
“Even though you’re ready to get back at this thing and get back going with football, you have to realize and know that safety needs to be first.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.