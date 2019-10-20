When it comes to kickoffs, there aren’t many in the nation better than LSU sophomore and former Auburn High standout Avery Atkins. Atkins proved as much again on Saturday.
Atkins made kickoffs nearly non-existent for Mississippi State, kicking seven touchbacks on eight attempts in No. 2 LSU’s 36-13 victory. That has been par for the course this season for Atkins, who has 58 touchbacks on 63 kickoffs this year for a 92.06 touchback percentage.
Atkins, who was also a standout safety at Auburn High, accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at LSU as part of the Class of 2018. Atkins impressed in his freshman season for the Tigers, leading LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to put Atkins on scholarship prior to the 2019 season.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had eight kickoffs and seven touchbacks in the Tigers’ 36-13 victory over Mississippi State.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had one tackle and one quarterback hurry in the Gators’ 38-27 victory over South Carolina.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had one tackle in the Crimson Tide’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had one carry for seven yards in the Lions’ 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had six tackles in the Buccaneers’ 16-13 loss to UT-Chattanooga.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had three tackles and a fumble recovery for 12 yards in the Owls’ 55-10 victory over Presbyterian.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 45-10 victory over Louisville.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had three carries for one yard in the Tigers’ 47-17 victory over Tulane.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had seven tackles, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries in the Crimson Tide’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had two tackles in the Owls’ 55-10 victory over Presbyterian.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had four tackles in the Gamecocks’ 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had three carries for 18 yards in the Lions’ 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern.
Travon Mathis, Troy – Mathis had one tackle in the Trojans’ 37-13 victory over South Alabama.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB – Boler had one pass defended in the Blazers’ 38-14 victory over Old Dominion.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 13 carries for 77 yards in the Warhawks’ 52-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State – Presley had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had one tackle – which went for a loss – in the Cardinals’ 45-10 loss to No. 3 Clemson.
Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry in the Buccaneers’ 16-13 loss to UT-Chattanooga.
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had four tackles in the Midshipmen’s 35-3 victory over South Florida.
Valley
Traco Williams, Jacksonville State – Williams had three tackles – including two for loss – in the Gamecocks’ 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri.
