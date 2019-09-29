Auburn Tigers vs. Smiths Station Panthers

Auburn's Cally Chizik (2) signals to Auburn coaches in the first half. Auburn Tigers vs. Smiths Station Panthers on Friday, Oct. 12, at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn.

 Emily Enfinger/eenfinger@oanow.com

Furman cornerback Cally Chizik may be a true freshman, but the former Auburn High Tiger is already making contributions to the Paladins’ football team. That was the case again on Saturday, when Chizik made a huge play on defense that helped Furman grab another victory.

Chizik came up big shortly after Furman took a 17-10 fourth-quarter lead on the Buccaneers, forcing a fumble that teammate Parker Stokes recovered on the ETSU 37-yard line. Chizik and the Paladins kept the Buccaneers out of the end zone the rest of the way to take a seven-point win and improve their record to 3-2 this fall.

Chizik ended the game with two tackles and the forced fumble. Through five games, Chizik has 13 tackles.

Chizik, the son of former Auburn University football coach Gene Chizik, came to Furman after a standout career at Auburn High. He was a key piece on a 2018 Tigers’ defense that gave up just under 11 points per game, tallying 40 tackles with five for loss. Chizik also picked off two passes, recovered a fumble and broke up 14 passes in Auburn’s 10-win season.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:

Auburn High

Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had two tackles and was credited with 0.5 sacks – his first at the collegiate level – in the Gators’ 38-0 victory over Towson.

Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had nine tackles in the Bulldogs’ 61-55 four-overtime victory over The Citadel.

Central-Phenix City

Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had five tackles and one pass break-up in the Buccaneers’ 17-10 loss to Furman.

Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had two tackles in the Owls’ 31-7 victory over Reinhardt.

Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had three receptions for 47 yards in the Tigers’ 21-20 victory over North Carolina.

Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had one reception for 14 yards in the Tigers’ 35-23 victory over Navy.

Dadeville

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had nine tackles and one for loss in the Crimson Tide’s 59-31 victory over Ole Miss.

Glenwood

Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle in the Owls’ 31-7 victory over Reinhardt.

LaFayette

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow had 10 carries for 55 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 56-23 victory over Mississippi State.

Lanett

Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss to Austin Peay.

Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had six carries for 42 yards in the Lions’ 41-21 victory over Presbyterian.

Opelika

Will Boller, UAB – Boller had seven tackles in the Blazers’ 20-13 loss to Western Kentucky.

Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 15 carries for 93 yards in the Warhawks’ 30-17 win over South Alabama.

Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State – Presley had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss to Austin Peay.

Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had seven tackles in the Jaguars’ 30-17 loss to UL-Monroe.

Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had five tackles in the Buccaneers’ 17-10 loss to Furman.

Smiths Station

Justin Brown, Tennessee State – Brown had three tackles in the Tigers’ 42-16 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

DJ Moffett, Alabama A&M – Moffett had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 63-20 victory over Central State.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments