Furman cornerback Cally Chizik may be a true freshman, but the former Auburn High Tiger is already making contributions to the Paladins’ football team. That was the case again on Saturday, when Chizik made a huge play on defense that helped Furman grab another victory.
Chizik came up big shortly after Furman took a 17-10 fourth-quarter lead on the Buccaneers, forcing a fumble that teammate Parker Stokes recovered on the ETSU 37-yard line. Chizik and the Paladins kept the Buccaneers out of the end zone the rest of the way to take a seven-point win and improve their record to 3-2 this fall.
Chizik ended the game with two tackles and the forced fumble. Through five games, Chizik has 13 tackles.
Chizik, the son of former Auburn University football coach Gene Chizik, came to Furman after a standout career at Auburn High. He was a key piece on a 2018 Tigers’ defense that gave up just under 11 points per game, tallying 40 tackles with five for loss. Chizik also picked off two passes, recovered a fumble and broke up 14 passes in Auburn’s 10-win season.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had two tackles and was credited with 0.5 sacks – his first at the collegiate level – in the Gators’ 38-0 victory over Towson.
Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had nine tackles in the Bulldogs’ 61-55 four-overtime victory over The Citadel.
Central-Phenix City
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had five tackles and one pass break-up in the Buccaneers’ 17-10 loss to Furman.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had two tackles in the Owls’ 31-7 victory over Reinhardt.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had three receptions for 47 yards in the Tigers’ 21-20 victory over North Carolina.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had one reception for 14 yards in the Tigers’ 35-23 victory over Navy.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had nine tackles and one for loss in the Crimson Tide’s 59-31 victory over Ole Miss.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle in the Owls’ 31-7 victory over Reinhardt.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow had 10 carries for 55 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 56-23 victory over Mississippi State.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss to Austin Peay.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had six carries for 42 yards in the Lions’ 41-21 victory over Presbyterian.
Opelika
Will Boller, UAB – Boller had seven tackles in the Blazers’ 20-13 loss to Western Kentucky.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 15 carries for 93 yards in the Warhawks’ 30-17 win over South Alabama.
Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State – Presley had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss to Austin Peay.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had seven tackles in the Jaguars’ 30-17 loss to UL-Monroe.
Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had five tackles in the Buccaneers’ 17-10 loss to Furman.
Smiths Station
Justin Brown, Tennessee State – Brown had three tackles in the Tigers’ 42-16 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
DJ Moffett, Alabama A&M – Moffett had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 63-20 victory over Central State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.