Ever since Justyn Ross arrived at Clemson by way of Phenix City, the stellar wide receiver has turned heads nearly every Saturday. That trend occurred once again this week.
Ross led the way for Clemson against NC State, reeling in four receptions for 75 yards in one touchdown as the Tigers pummeled the Wolfpack 55-10. Ross’ score came on a 45-yard reception with 45 seconds to go until halftime on a play that put Clemson up 42-0.
Ross has followed up an impressive freshman campaign with the Tigers this season with a team-high 40 receptions for 519 yards and six touchdowns. He originally came to Clemson as the top player in Alabama per ESPN and Rivals.com after making 37 receptions for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns for Central in 2017.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had four touchbacks on nine kickoffs in the Tigers’ 46-41 victory over No. 3 Alabama.
Cally Chizik, Furman — Chizik had six tackles and one interception in the Paladins’ 60-21 victory over VMI.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had four tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in the Gators’ 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama — Benton had eight tackles in the Crimson Tide’s 46-41 loss to No. 2 LSU.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama — Carson had nine carries for 11 yards in the Lions’ 49-38 loss to Monmouth.
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had two tackles in the Buccaneers’ 23-20 OT loss to Western Carolina.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore had four tackles in the Owls’ 38-35 victory over Campbell.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State — Webb was 1-of-1 passing for 40 yards in the Gamecocks’ 37-27 loss to Tennessee Tech.
MJ Woods, ETSU — Woods had two tackles — including one-half a tackle for loss — and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers’ 23-20 OT loss to Western Carolina.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama — Jennings had eight tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in the Crimson Tide’s 46-41 loss to No. 2 LSU.
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had four tackles in the Jaguars’ 30-28 loss to Texas State.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State — Allen had two tackles in the Owls’ 38-35 victory over Campbell.
Lanett
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had two attempts for 30 yards in the Lions’ 49-38 loss to Monmouth.
Travon Mathis, Troy — Mathis had three tackles in the Trojans’ 49-28 victory over Georgia Southern.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB — Boler had two tackles in the Blazers’ 37-2 loss to Southern Miss.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe — Johnson had 20 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhawks’ 45-31 victory over Georgia State.
Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State — Presley had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 37-27 loss to Tennessee Tech.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville — Whitlow had one pass defended in the Cardinals’ 52-27 loss to Miami (FL).
Roy Yancey, South Alabama — Yancey had two tackles in the Jaguars’ 30-28 loss to Texas State.
Zack Yancey, ETSU — Yancey had eight tackles — including one-half a tackle for loss — in the Buccaneers’ 23-20 OT loss to Western Carolina.
Valley
Traco Williams, Jacksonville State — Williams had six tackles in the Gamecocks’ 37-27 loss to Tennessee Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.