Just a few years ago, Karon Delince was a speedster who made play after play for the Central-Phenix City Red Devils. On Saturday, he showed again he’s capable of doing the same things at East Tennessee State.
Delince put together another strong performance on defense for the Buccaneers, recording seven tackles in the team’s 31-27 loss to the Citadel. Through nine games, the junior has 39 tackles, four pass break-ups and four passes defended.
Delince – who graduated from Central in 2017 – was highly productive for the Red Devils and ended his time there with 145 tackles and 16 interceptions. He was equally impressive on the track at Central, winning state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out:
Auburn High
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had one tackle in the Paladins’ 35-20 victory over Chattanooga.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had four tackles in the Gators’ 24-17 loss to No. 8 Georgia.
Central-Phenix City
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had 11 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 25-24 victory over Campbell.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle in the Owls’ 45-21 loss to Monmouth.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had three tackles in the Owls’ 45-21 loss to Monmouth.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had four receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 59-14 victory over Wofford.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State – Webb was 2-for-2 passing for 29 yards and rushed three times for 15 yards in the Gamecocks’ 22-17 loss to UT-Martin.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle in the Owls’ 45-21 loss to Monmouth.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had six tackles – and one for loss – in the Gamecocks’ 22-17 loss to UT-Martin.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had one catch for two yards in the Lions’ 25-24 victory over Campbell.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB – Boler had four tackles in the Blazers’ 30-7 loss to Tennessee.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Western Kentucky – Fourtenbary had one reception for nine yards in the Hilltoppers’ 35-24 loss to Florida Atlantic.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 18 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown in the Warhawks’ 48-41 loss to Arkansas State.
Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had three tackles in the Buccaneers’ 31-27 loss to The Citadel.
Smiths Station
Justin Brown, Tennessee State – Brown had two tackles in the Tigers’ 32-13 loss to Southeast Missouri.
DJ Moffett, Alabama A&M – Moffett had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 35-31 loss to Southern.
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had one tackle in the Midshipmen’s 56-10 victory over UConn.
Valley
Traco Williams, Jacksonville State – Williams had three tackles in the Gamecocks’ 22-17 loss to UT-Martin.
