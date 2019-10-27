Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb has shown glimpses of what he did as a Red Devil during his time at Jacksonville State. On Saturday, Webb delivered a breakout performance when the Gamecocks truly needed it.
ZION WEBB 🔥🔥🔥#FCS— FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 26, 2019
(via @JSUGamecocks)pic.twitter.com/TuJOzf6lhx
Webb came into Jacksonville State’s game against Murray State in the third series of the showdown and gave the Gamecocks all they needed to notch another W in the win column.
Webb had two completions on six attempts for 74 yards and one touchdown and also had 12 carries for 84 yards and another touchdown in the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State.
"We've missed Zion this year," JSU head coach John Grass told JSUGamecockSports.com. "He's been hurt, and it's hampered him getting into games. … He came in and gave us a spark in the first half that we needed. I thought he played well."
Webb, now a redshirt sophomore, came to JSU following a standout career at Central-Phenix City. After missing his junior season at Central due to injury, he shined as a senior in 2016, running for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 1,613 yards and 17 touchdowns for a 10-win Red Devils squad.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had three touchbacks on five kickoffs in the Tigers’ 23-20 victory over No. 9 Auburn.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had one tackle in the Paladins’ 28-7 victory over Western Carolina.
Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had six tackles in the Bulldogs’ 24-17 victory over ETSU.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had two tackles – including one for loss – in the Crimson Tide’s 48-7 victory over Arkansas.
John Broussard, Memphis – Broussard, who began his collegiate career at Auburn, had six tackles in the Tigers’ 42-41 victory over Tulsa.
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had six carries for 47 yards in the Lions’ 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State.
Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 loss to Samford.
Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 43-41 loss to Alabama A&M.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss in the Owls’ 41-17 victory over North Alabama.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had two tackles and one pass break-up in the Owls’ 41-17 victory over North Alabama.
Walter Pritchett, Troy – Pritchett had one punt return for no gain in the Trojans’ 52-33 loss to Georgia State.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had four receptions for 60 yards in the Tigers’ 59-7 victory over Boston College.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had two receptions for 12 yards and one carry for eight yards in the Tigers’ 42-41 victory over Tulsa.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had four tackles with one interception in the Crimson Tide’s 48-7 victory over Arkansas.
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had five tackles – including half a sack – in the Jaguars’ 30-3 loss to No. 21 Appalachian State.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had two tackles in the Owls’ 41-7 victory over North Alabama.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow returned to action after knee surgery, taking three carries for nine yards in the Tigers’ 23-20 loss to No. 2 LSU.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had nine tackles in the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had three carries for 11 yards in the Lions’ 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State.
Travon Mathis, Troy – Mathis had one tackle in the Trojans’ 52-33 loss to Georgia State.
Opelika
Rakavius Chambers, Duke – Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 20-17 loss to North Carolina.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles in the Cardinals’ 28-21 victory over Virginia.
Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had 10 tackles – including one for loss – and forced a fumble in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 loss to Samford.
Smiths Station
DJ Moffett, Alabama A&M – Moffett had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 43-41 victory over Alabama State.
Valley
Traco Williams, Jacksonville State – Williams had six tackles – including one for loss – and had a pass break-up in the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.