Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb runs in the first half of the Red Devils' game against American Heritage on Oct. 10, 2014 in Phenix City.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Zion Webb has shown glimpses of what he did as a Red Devil during his time at Jacksonville State. On Saturday, Webb delivered a breakout performance when the Gamecocks truly needed it.

Webb came into Jacksonville State’s game against Murray State in the third series of the showdown and gave the Gamecocks all they needed to notch another W in the win column.

Webb had two completions on six attempts for 74 yards and one touchdown and also had 12 carries for 84 yards and another touchdown in the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State.

"We've missed Zion this year," JSU head coach John Grass told JSUGamecockSports.com. "He's been hurt, and it's hampered him getting into games. … He came in and gave us a spark in the first half that we needed. I thought he played well."

Webb, now a redshirt sophomore, came to JSU following a standout career at Central-Phenix City. After missing his junior season at Central due to injury, he shined as a senior in 2016, running for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 1,613 yards and 17 touchdowns for a 10-win Red Devils squad.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had three touchbacks on five kickoffs in the Tigers’ 23-20 victory over No. 9 Auburn.

Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had one tackle in the Paladins’ 28-7 victory over Western Carolina.

Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had six tackles in the Bulldogs’ 24-17 victory over ETSU.

Central-Phenix City

Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had two tackles – including one for loss – in the Crimson Tide’s 48-7 victory over Arkansas.

John Broussard, Memphis – Broussard, who began his collegiate career at Auburn, had six tackles in the Tigers’ 42-41 victory over Tulsa.

Jaxton Carson, North Alabama – Carson had six carries for 47 yards in the Lions’ 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State.

Karon Delince, ETSU – Delince had one tackle in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 loss to Samford.

Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 43-41 loss to Alabama A&M.

Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss in the Owls’ 41-17 victory over North Alabama.

Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had two tackles and one pass break-up in the Owls’ 41-17 victory over North Alabama.

Walter Pritchett, Troy – Pritchett had one punt return for no gain in the Trojans’ 52-33 loss to Georgia State.

Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had four receptions for 60 yards in the Tigers’ 59-7 victory over Boston College.

Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had two receptions for 12 yards and one carry for eight yards in the Tigers’ 42-41 victory over Tulsa.

Dadeville

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had four tackles with one interception in the Crimson Tide’s 48-7 victory over Arkansas.

Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had five tackles – including half a sack – in the Jaguars’ 30-3 loss to No. 21 Appalachian State.

Glenwood

Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had two tackles in the Owls’ 41-7 victory over North Alabama.

LaFayette

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow returned to action after knee surgery, taking three carries for nine yards in the Tigers’ 23-20 loss to No. 2 LSU.

Lanett

Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had nine tackles in the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State.

Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had three carries for 11 yards in the Lions’ 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State.

Travon Mathis, Troy – Mathis had one tackle in the Trojans’ 52-33 loss to Georgia State.

Opelika

Rakavius Chambers, Duke – Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 20-17 loss to North Carolina.

Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles in the Cardinals’ 28-21 victory over Virginia.

Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had 10 tackles – including one for loss – and forced a fumble in the Buccaneers’ 24-17 loss to Samford.

Smiths Station

DJ Moffett, Alabama A&M – Moffett had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 43-41 victory over Alabama State.

Valley

Traco Williams, Jacksonville State – Williams had six tackles – including one for loss – and had a pass break-up in the Gamecocks’ 14-12 victory over Murray State.

