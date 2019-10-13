Now in his senior season at Alabama, former Dadeville High School star Anfernee Jennings has become a top-tier defender for the Crimson Tide. That much was evident in Alabama’s latest win.
Jennings was the Crimson Tide’s top tackler Saturday, recording eight total tackles – six of which were solo – in Alabama’s 47-28 victory over Texas A&M. Jennings’ defensive effort also included one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up.
Jennings, now a senior, has stepped up among a Crimson Tide linebacker corps that was decimated by injuries before the season. Through six games, Jennings is third in tackles on the team with 37 to go along with four sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Jennings came to Alabama in the Class of 2015 as a four-star recruit. He came to Tuscaloosa after recording 170 tackles with 88 solo stops, 14 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his senior season at Dadeville.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had seven touchbacks on seven kickoffs in the Tigers’ 42-28 victory over No. 7 Florida.
Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had seven tackles in the Bulldogs’ 48-41 overtime loss to VMI.
Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois – Imperio started at right tackle in the Panthers’ 28-20 loss to Jacksonville State.
Central-Phenix City
Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 31-16 victory over Jackson State.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle in the Owls’ 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had two tackles in the Owls’ 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Florida State.
Jahlil Ryles, MTSU – Ryles played right guard in the Blue Raiders’ 28-13 loss to Florida Atlantic.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle – which was a tackle for loss – in the Owls’ 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had six tackles in the Gamecocks’ 28-20 victory over Eastern Illinois.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB – Boler had three tackles – including one for loss – in the Blazers’ 33-14 victory over UTSA.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 22 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhawks’ 24-14 victory over Texas State.
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had two tackles – including a sack – along with two quarterback hits in the Midshipmen’s 45-17 victory over Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.