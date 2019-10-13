Alabama Texas A M Football

Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) tackles Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) for a loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. 

 SAM CRAFT/AP PHOTO

Now in his senior season at Alabama, former Dadeville High School star Anfernee Jennings has become a top-tier defender for the Crimson Tide. That much was evident in Alabama’s latest win.

Jennings was the Crimson Tide’s top tackler Saturday, recording eight total tackles – six of which were solo – in Alabama’s 47-28 victory over Texas A&M. Jennings’ defensive effort also included one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up.

Jennings, now a senior, has stepped up among a Crimson Tide linebacker corps that was decimated by injuries before the season. Through six games, Jennings is third in tackles on the team with 37 to go along with four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Jennings came to Alabama in the Class of 2015 as a four-star recruit. He came to Tuscaloosa after recording 170 tackles with 88 solo stops, 14 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his senior season at Dadeville.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had seven touchbacks on seven kickoffs in the Tigers’ 42-28 victory over No. 7 Florida.

Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had seven tackles in the Bulldogs’ 48-41 overtime loss to VMI.

Anthony Imperio, Eastern Illinois – Imperio started at right tackle in the Panthers’ 28-20 loss to Jacksonville State.

Central-Phenix City

Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 31-16 victory over Jackson State.

Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle in the Owls’ 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern.

Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had two tackles in the Owls’ 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern.

Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Florida State.

Jahlil Ryles, MTSU – Ryles played right guard in the Blue Raiders’ 28-13 loss to Florida Atlantic.

Glenwood

Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle – which was a tackle for loss – in the Owls’ 45-23 victory over Charleston Southern.

Lanett

Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had six tackles in the Gamecocks’ 28-20 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Opelika

Will Boler, UAB – Boler had three tackles – including one for loss – in the Blazers’ 33-14 victory over UTSA.

Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 22 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhawks’ 24-14 victory over Texas State.

Smiths Station

Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had two tackles – including a sack – along with two quarterback hits in the Midshipmen’s 45-17 victory over Tulsa.

