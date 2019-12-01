During his collegiate career, former Dadeville football player Shawn Jennings has been hampered by injuries. On Friday, Jennings showed what he is capable of when fully healthy.
Jennings played an important role for South Alabama in its regular season finale, as the junior racked up six tackles in the team’s 34-30 upset victory over Arkansas State. The victory, which marked Jennings’ fifth game of the season, ended a nine-game losing streak for the Jaguars.
Jennings recorded 20 tackles in 2019 after being limited due to a broken thumb in the preseason. He previously missed time as a true freshman at Alabama due to a knee injury then re-injured the knee once he arrived at South Alabama.
Jennings’ senior season at Dadeville in 2015 came to an end after four games. During his junior season with the Tigers, Jennings had 92 tackles, eight pass deflections and four interceptions and earned second-team All-State honors.
Here’s a quick glance at the other former Friday night stars who stood out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had nine touchbacks on nine kickoffs in the Tigers’ 50-7 victory over Texas A&M.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had four tackles in the Paladins’ 42-6 loss to Austin Peay in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum had two receptions for nine yards in the Jaguars’ 34-30 victory over Arkansas State.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had one tackle and half a sack in the Gators’ 40-17 victory over Florida State.
Central-Phenix City
Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 20-17 loss to Prairie View A&M.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had one tackle in the Owls’ 28-21 victory over No. 11 Wofford in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had four tackles and one tackle for loss in the Owls’ 28-21 victory over No. 11 Wofford in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 38-3 victory over South Carolina.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had one punt return for six yards in the Tigers’ 34-24 victory over Cincinnati.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had six tackles and one pass break-up in the Crimson Tide’s 48-45 loss to No. 16 Auburn.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow had 16 carries for 114 yards and two carries for 29 yards in the Tigers’ 48-45 victory over No. 5 Alabama.
Lanett
Travon Mathis, Troy – Mathis had two tackles in the Trojans’ 48-13 loss to Appalachian State.
Opelika
Will Boler, UAB – Boler had one tackle in the Blazers’ 26-21 victory over North Texas.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 13 carries for 109 yards in the Warhawks’ 31-30 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had one tackle in the Cardinals’ 45-13 loss to Kentucky.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had five tackles and one pass break-up in the Jaguars’ 34-30 victory over Arkansas State.
