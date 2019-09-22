Auburn redshirt sophomore and LaFayette alum JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow has been the Tigers’ go-to tailback the last two years. On Saturday, Whitlow showed again why he is Auburn’s go-to guy on the ground.
Whitlow made the most of his runs on Saturday, taking 18 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 28-20 victory over No. 17 Texas A&M. Whitlow’s score – an eight-yard run with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter – left the Aggies in an 18-point hole.
Whitlow moved to quarterback once he signed with the Tigers after playing quarterback at LaFayette. In his senior season for the Bulldogs, he passed for 2,292 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 2,147 yards and 30 touchdowns to help LaFayette win 12 games for the first time in program history.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had 11 touchbacks – one on every kickoff the sophomore had – in the Tigers’ 66-38 victory over Vanderbilt.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had two tackles in the Paladins’ 45-10 victory over Mercer.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had one tackle in the Gators’ 34-3 victory over Tennessee.
Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 55-21 victory over Alabama A&M
Garrett Morris, Penn – Morris was credited with a defensive block in the Quakers’ 28-27 loss to No. 20 Delaware.
Central-Phenix City
Karon Delince, East Tennessee State – Delince had four tackles and two pass break-ups in the Buccaneers’ 20-14 win over Austin Peay.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had six tackles in the Owls’ 35-24 win over Missouri State.
Darius King, Alabama State – King had seven tackles and an interception in the Hornets’ 23-20 win over Grambling.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had a fumble recovery in the Owls’ 35-24 win over Missouri State.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State – Webb had one completion for five yards in the Gamecocks’ 30-12 win over North Alabama.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had five tackles and one pass defended in the Crimson Tide’s 49-7 victory over Southern Miss.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in the Gamecocks’ 30-12 victory over North Alabama.
Opelika
Will Boller, UAB – Boller had four tackles in the Blazers’ 35-3 victory over South Alabama.
Zo Bridges, Troy – Bridges had three tackles and one sack in the Trojans’ 35-7 victory over Akron.
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 14 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown in the Warhawks’ 72-20 loss to Iowa State.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles in the Cardinals’ 35-24 loss to Florida State.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had three tackles in the Jaguars’ 35-3 loss to UAB.
Zack Yancey, East Tennessee State – Yancey had five tackles – two for loss – in the Buccaneers’ 20-14 win over Austin Peay.
Smiths Station
Justin Brown, Tennessee State – Brown had two tackles in the Tigers’ 37-31 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
