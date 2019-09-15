Former Lanett High School star Marlon Bridges made countless plays during his time with the Panthers. On Saturday, he added to his ever-growing list of accomplishments at Jacksonville State.
That's Marlon Bridges' third career interception returned for a touchdown, tying him for the school record.#FearTheBeak #StayCocky pic.twitter.com/FnPJLEj2Ct— Jacksonville State Athletics (@JSUGamecocks) September 14, 2019
Bridges had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown against Eastern Washington to help the Gamecocks take a 49-45 victory over the No. 4 Eagles. Bridges’ pick six was his third career interception returned for a touchdown, tying the school record set by Freddy Goodwin in 1989.
Bridges’ interception helped Jacksonville State overcome a 28-7 deficit and grab its second victory of 2019. Bridges also contributed nine tackles in the victory.
Bridges was a three-star recruit at Lanett and earned second team All-State honors as a senior after rushing for 1,394 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2014. He was a finalist for the Class 2A Back of the Year in 2013 and earned the O-A News Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-State honors after running for 2,310 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins’ streak of consecutive touchbacks on kickoffs this season ended Saturday, but he still had nine touchbacks in the Tigers’ 65-14 victory over Northwestern State.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had three tackles – including 0.5 sacks – in the Paladins’ 24-17 loss to Virginia Tech.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate saw some action but did not record any statistics in the Gators’ 29-21 victory over Kentucky.
Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had three tackles in the Bulldogs’ 21-14 victory over No. 21 Wofford.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had three tackles in the Crimson Tide’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina.
Karon Delince, East Tennessee State – Delince had six tackles in the Buccaneers’ 31-24 overtime loss against VMI.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had four tackles and an interception return for 35 yards in the Owls’ 42-7 victory over Alabama State.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 64 yards in the Tigers’ 41-6 win over Syracuse.
Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 42-7 loss to Kennesaw State.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had three carries for 26 yards in the Tigers’ 42-6 win over South Alabama.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had six tackles – including two for loss – in the Crimson Tide’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow had 17 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 55-16 victory over Kent State.
Lanett
Triwkeze Bridges, Oregon – Bridges saw his first collegiate action on the kickoff team in the fourth quarter of Oregon’s 35-3 victory over Montana.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had one tackle in the Lions’ 31-24 loss to Alabama A&M.
Opelika
Zo Bridges, Troy – Bridges had five tackles in the Trojans’ 47-42 loss to Southern Miss.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke – Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 41-18 win over MTSU.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Western Kentucky – Fourtenbary had one reception for three yards and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 38-21 loss to Louisville.
Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State – Presley had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 49-45 victory over Eastern Washington.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles – including one for loss – in the Cardinals’ 38-21 win over Western Kentucky.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had two tackles in South Alabama’s 42-6 loss to Memphis.
Zack Yancey, East Tennessee State – Yancey had seven tackles in the Buccaneers’ 31-24 overtime loss against VMI.
Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had two tackles in the Midshipmen’s 42-10 win over East Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.