Former Lanett High School star Marlon Bridges made countless plays during his time with the Panthers. On Saturday, he added to his ever-growing list of accomplishments at Jacksonville State.

Bridges had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown against Eastern Washington to help the Gamecocks take a 49-45 victory over the No. 4 Eagles. Bridges’ pick six was his third career interception returned for a touchdown, tying the school record set by Freddy Goodwin in 1989.

Bridges’ interception helped Jacksonville State overcome a 28-7 deficit and grab its second victory of 2019. Bridges also contributed nine tackles in the victory.

Bridges was a three-star recruit at Lanett and earned second team All-State honors as a senior after rushing for 1,394 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2014. He was a finalist for the Class 2A Back of the Year in 2013 and earned the O-A News Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-State honors after running for 2,310 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins’ streak of consecutive touchbacks on kickoffs this season ended Saturday, but he still had nine touchbacks in the Tigers’ 65-14 victory over Northwestern State.

Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had three tackles – including 0.5 sacks – in the Paladins’ 24-17 loss to Virginia Tech.

Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate saw some action but did not record any statistics in the Gators’ 29-21 victory over Kentucky.

Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had three tackles in the Bulldogs’ 21-14 victory over No. 21 Wofford.

Central-Phenix City

Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had three tackles in the Crimson Tide’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina.

Karon Delince, East Tennessee State – Delince had six tackles in the Buccaneers’ 31-24 overtime loss against VMI.

Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had four tackles and an interception return for 35 yards in the Owls’ 42-7 victory over Alabama State.

Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had five receptions for 64 yards in the Tigers’ 41-6 win over Syracuse.

Darius King, Alabama State – King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 42-7 loss to Kennesaw State.

Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had three carries for 26 yards in the Tigers’ 42-6 win over South Alabama.

Dadeville

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had six tackles – including two for loss – in the Crimson Tide’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina.

LaFayette

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow had 17 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 55-16 victory over Kent State.

Lanett

Triwkeze Bridges, Oregon – Bridges saw his first collegiate action on the kickoff team in the fourth quarter of Oregon’s 35-3 victory over Montana.

Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had one tackle in the Lions’ 31-24 loss to Alabama A&M.

Opelika

Zo Bridges, Troy – Bridges had five tackles in the Trojans’ 47-42 loss to Southern Miss.

Rakavius Chambers, Duke – Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 41-18 win over MTSU.

Kyle Fourtenbary, Western Kentucky – Fourtenbary had one reception for three yards and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 38-21 loss to Louisville.

Jamias Presley, Jacksonville State – Presley had one tackle in the Gamecocks’ 49-45 victory over Eastern Washington.

Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles – including one for loss – in the Cardinals’ 38-21 win over Western Kentucky.

Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had two tackles in South Alabama’s 42-6 loss to Memphis.

Zack Yancey, East Tennessee State – Yancey had seven tackles in the Buccaneers’ 31-24 overtime loss against VMI.

Smiths Station

Deondrae Williams, Navy – Williams had two tackles in the Midshipmen’s 42-10 win over East Carolina.

